Gareth Southgate Set for Talks With FA to Discuss Future of Under-21 Boss Aidy Boothroyd

Exclusive - The Football Association are holding talks with Gareth Southgate to see what the future holds for England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd.

The former Watford and Northampton boss has come in for stinging criticism following the Under-21s’ shambolic showing at the European Championships – which saw them knocked out after two group games despite being favourites to win ahead of the tournament in Italy.

Boothroyd failed to shape a squad which boasted a raft of talent including new Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leicester stars James Maddison and Demarai Gray, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Manchester City wonder-kid Phil Foden.

Many have called for Boothroyd to be replaced, and now 90min has learned that the FA plan to meet with Southgate to decide whether or not drastic changes need to be made.

However, the FA have a huge problem in that they gave Boothroyd a two-year contract extension just prior to the tournament. Now the FA are speaking with Southgate – who is a big fan of Boothroyd - to see if he might take him into the coaching staff with the senior squad – thus freeing up his role with the Under-21s.

Under-20 coach Paul Simpson – who led them to World Cup glory in 2017 – is hugely popular with the players – many of whom are in the U21 squad now - and would slot into position, and would allow the FA to move staff around without huge upheavals.

Boothroyd has been part of the international youth setup since 2014, leading both the Under-19's and Under-20's before making the switch to the Under-21 side in 2016.

He steered his team towards glory in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, cementing the Young Lions' place as one of the world's finest at that level.

However, as a result of this success, the team had been expected to enjoy a deep run in the European Championships, but they were unable to do so. They slumped to disappointing defeats against both France and Romania, before ending their time in the competition with a 3-3 draw against Croatia.