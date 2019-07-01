6 Positions Wolverhampton Wanderers Must Strengthen to Solidify Themselves as a Top 7 Club

What a first season back in the Premier League it was for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following a 99 point promotion from the Championship in 2017/18, few were expecting Wolves to struggle in the top flight, but a seventh place finish to guarantee a chance at Europa League qualification certainly surpassed expectations.

And so the 2018/19 @premierleague campaign comes to a close, but what a season it's been.



Late drama, incredible away days and magical nights under the Molineux lights. A season to savour.



💛🐺 pic.twitter.com/6p9uNXejWz — Wolves (@Wolves) May 12, 2019

Cash injection or not, finishing in the top half of the Premier League is no mean feat, so to go one better and have a crack at Europe in your first year isn't half bad and will certainly prove a difficult task to replicate in the next campaign.

The Wanderers have all the ingredients within their squad to compete with a lot of the big dogs and here is where we believe that Nuno Espirito Santo can strengthen this ever improving side in order to solidify themselves among the pack.

New First Choice Striker

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Despite impressing throughout the season, Wolves did fire blank on one too many occasions. Over the course of the year only Raul Jimenez (17) and Diogo Jota (10) managed to hit double figures and so it is obvious to see why the final third is an area high on the list of priorities for Nuno Santo.

Porto striker Moussa Marega has been linked with a move to the west Midlands and would certainly bolster the attacking ranks with not only fire-power but with sheer strength.

The Frenchman managed 21 goals in all competitions, including an impressive tally of six in the Champions League.

Attracting proven talent that have been playing the highest level of football is a credit to the Wanderers and if this is a move that does happen to come off there won't be many teams licking their lips at the prospect of facing an Jimenez x Marega partnership in the 19/20 campaign.

Magic Midfielder

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Okay, it could be argued that Wolves already have their fair share of magic among the midfield with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, but, they do lack a real goalscoring playmaker in their ranks.

As touched on in the striker department, goals haven't come in abundance in the west Midlands and a hot shot midfielder to take a bit of weight off of the forward's shoulders could really take this side to the next level.

Ivan Perisic looks to be on the move away from Inter this summer and would be an excellent addition to any team. Would the Croatian be one step too far in terms of who they can attract? Maybe, but it would certainly be a statement of intent from Santo's squad.

Defensive Veteran

Wagner Meier/GettyImages

This isn't to say that Wolves lack a leader at the back; Conor Coady is as good of a captain as you will get at this level, however, in what is a largely youthful side, it lacks many real serial winners.

Nicolas Otamendi seems a logical option. He has been linked on and off since the back end of last season and with Manchester City forever improving, his game time is becoming hard to guarantee at the Etihad.

The Argentine centre-back has won it all at this level and would become by far the Wanderers most experienced defensive player. Someone who doesn't know how not to win, his signing could prove invaluable in this ever improving line-up.

Helder Costa Replacement

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With Helder Costa reportedly being sent out on loan to Leeds United, a replacement is needed to keep the squad depth in tact and with the potential of playing in an extra competition, it is imperative to have more options to choose from, not less.

Liverpool's Ryan Kent who spent last season out on loan north of the border with Rangers could be a perfect fit into Santo's squad.

Kent was one of the stand out players out of the entire SPL during the 18/19 campaign and if the Reds choose to send the Englishman away from Anfield again, a year with Wolves could be seen as a significant step up in the 22-year-old's development. A perfect solution for both parties.

Full Back Competition

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Another player from Liverpool that could fit perfectly into the Wolves squad is Nathaniel Clyne.

Clyne spent the latter half of the 18/19 campaign on loan with fellow Premier League side Bournemouth after being seen as surplus to requirements by Jurgen Klopp, and a permanent move away from Anfield now looks to be the most logical option.

The England international showed that he certainly still has a lot to offer and would bring experience, versatility and more importantly, competition among the Wanderers ranks in a position that they don't have vast amount of choice in.

Midfield General

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Roy Keane & Steven Nzonzi, what do these all have in common? The ability to grab a game by the scruff of its neck.

Okay, so no disrespect to Nzonzi but maybe he's not at that level, however, he is a midfielder with an excellent engine and certainly has the ability to boss a game when he wants to.

The 30-year-old Frenchman hasn't lit up the world in his first season in Serie A with Roma much as he did in La Liga with Sevilla, so this could be the perfect opportunity for a club to pounce on his signature.

Wolves only really have Romain Saiss and Joao Moutinho that boast experience within the centre of the park so the addition of another veteran within that area that can lift the team when things aren't going well could prove the difference between a successful or an unsuccessful European journey down at Molineux Stadium.