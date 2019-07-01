Gelson Martins Completes Permanent Move to AS Monaco After Successful Loan Spell

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that winger Gelson Martins has completed a permanent move to AS Monaco, just one year after joining the club from Sporting CP.

The 24-year-old left the Portuguese club amid a player exodus last summer, but failed to fit into Diego Simeone's system, and was loaned out to Monaco in the second half of last season.

He impressed despite difficult circumstances in France, scoring four times and contributing four assists to help his new side avoid a disastrous relegation, and as per an Atletico statement, he will join on a permanent basis for an as-yet undisclosed fee.

"Atlético de Madrid and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for the transfer of Gelson Martins to the Monegasque entity," the Spanish side said.

"The Portuguese midfielder was transferred to the principality on January 27 and, after the agreement reached, will remain linked to the Monte Carlo club.

"Gelson arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the summer of 2018 from Sporting de Portugal, playing 12 official matches and scoring a goal with the Rojiblancos. Later it was ceded in the winter market to AS Monaco, a group that has definitely done its federative rights.

"From Atletico de Madrid we wish you good luck in this new stage in the Monegasque team."