Manchester United Confirm Squad Number for New Signing Daniel James

New Manchester United signing Daniel James has been handed the number 21 shirt at Old Trafford after it was vacated by Ander Herrera this summer.

The Spaniard is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the Red Devils expired, whilst his Welsh counterpart became the club's first signing of the transfer window following an £18m move from Swansea City.

James was a breakthrough star in the 2018/19 campaign for the Swans, though the winger was unable to help his old employers secure a return to the Premier League. Nevertheless, he did enough to impress Wales' head coach Ryan Giggs, making his debut for the Dragons last autumn.

After securing his move to Old Trafford, the club's online store revealed that Manchester United's new man will don the number 21 jersey for the upcoming season.

Unlike some digits at Old Trafford, this one isn't believed to be cursed, though the different occupants of the jersey have had mixed fortunes with United.

The first to take on the number was centre-back Pat McGibbon, who was sent off on his debut for Sir Alex Ferguson's side in 1995.

The Northern Irishman was discarded thereafter, with Henning Berg the next to don the jersey. Unlike his fellow defender, the latter enjoyed a marvelous time in the north-west, winning the treble with United in 1999.

Next up came the misfiring Diego Forlan, who struggled for form and confidence in a frustrating two-year spell with the Red Devils.

Rafael was the last Manchester United player to wear 21 before Herrera, performing adequately - albeit unspectacularly - for Ferguson.