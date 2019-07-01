Southampton Take Aim at Liverpool in Cheeky Video Announcing Signing of Che Adams

It's not a bad time to be a Southampton fan. Ralph Hasenhuttl's summer rebuild is now well underway, with their second and third signings of the summer confirmed on Monday.

Much to the delight of fans, the club announced the signing of Birmingham City striker Che Adams, while Danny Ings' move from Liverpool was made permanent soon after - although the former came with an admission that some wounds are yet to entirely heal.

In a video confirming Adams' arrival - showing an animation of the striker boarding the 'Ralph Express' alongside the manager, new signing Moussa Djenepo and an assortment of other first team players - the club showed their sense of humour, as a plane emblazoned with the Liverpool logo, piloted by a binocular-clad Jurgen Klopp can be seen following closely behind.

It's a clear acknowledgement of the Reds' tendency to poach their best players, suggesting that Klopp may be following developments ahead of a potential move for one of their new stars down the line.

To varying degrees of success, the Saints have watched Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Rickie Lambert all depart for Anfield, so there would be something wrong if whoever is running the social media wasn't aware of the running joke that anyone who succeeds at Southampton will eventually find themselves on Klopp's radar.

As far as Adams is concerned, however, moving to Liverpool in order to win the league is not part of his plan in the long-term - because he wants to do it with Southampton.

I must say, Che Adams is a confident boy pic.twitter.com/JbkkdrjeLH — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 1, 2019

There's nothing wrong with showing a bit of swagger, Che, but let's maybe get our first pre-season out of the way first before laying down the gauntlet to Liverpool and Manchester City.