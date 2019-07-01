Wolves Confirm Permanent Signing of Leander Dendoncker From Anderlecht

Wolves have confirmed the permanent signing of Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht after a successful loan spell last season.

The 24-year-old joined Wanderers on a season-long loan in August last year, with the deal including an obligation to buy.

Leander Dendoncker is now officially a Wolves player after being on loan for the 2018/19 season.



That clause has now been activated, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell highlighting in a club statement the contribution Dendoncker has made in his first season at Molineux.

“He came in a bit later in the window and took time to settle and get used to the way in which we operate and play,” Thelwell said. “But since he broke into the team he’s been terrific.

“He’s very professional, very honest and very hard-working, so he fits the team perfectly. I believe a lot of the success we had in the second part of the season was down to a big contribution from him.

“There was always an obligation to turn Leander’s deal permanent, so we’re delighted it’s worked out the way it has. He has been a welcome addition to the group.”

The Belgian international made 26 appearances in all competitions last season, initially struggling to make much of an impact under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

But at the turn of the year, he became an ever present in Wolves' lineup following a slight tactical tweak from Nuno - starting the club's final 16 Premier League matches of last season, as well as playing a crucial role in the club's successful run to the FA Cup semi-finals.