Wolves Confirm Permanent Signing of Leander Dendoncker From Anderlecht

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Wolves have confirmed the permanent signing of Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht after a successful loan spell last season.

The 24-year-old joined Wanderers on a season-long loan in August last year, with the deal including an obligation to buy.

That clause has now been activated, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell highlighting in a club statement the contribution Dendoncker has made in his first season at Molineux.

“He came in a bit later in the window and took time to settle and get used to the way in which we operate and play,” Thelwell said. “But since he broke into the team he’s been terrific.

“He’s very professional, very honest and very hard-working, so he fits the team perfectly. I believe a lot of the success we had in the second part of the season was down to a big contribution from him.

“There was always an obligation to turn Leander’s deal permanent, so we’re delighted it’s worked out the way it has. He has been a welcome addition to the group.”

The Belgian international made 26 appearances in all competitions last season, initially struggling to make much of an impact under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But at the turn of the year, he became an ever present in Wolves' lineup following a slight tactical tweak from Nuno - starting the club's final 16 Premier League matches of last season, as well as playing a crucial role in the club's successful run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message