Ayoze Perez to Complete Shock Leicester Move as Newcastle Misery Continues

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez is on the verge of leaving St James' Park, with a surprise move to Leicester near to completion.

The 25-year-old was in sensational form towards the back end of last season, striking up a formidable partnership with Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon to help fire the Magpies to a safe mid-table finish.

His future has been called into question in recent months, though, with reports over the past week suggesting he is unhappy with the Magpies lack of progress - as well as their unwillingness to commit to manager Rafa Benitez, who has now departed the club to join Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

A return to Spain had previously been mooted for Perez, with Valencia and Real Sociedad both touted as potential destinations if he were to leave Tyneside.

But it is Brendan Rodgers' Leicester who have jumped to the head of the queue, and a surprise move will now be completed in the coming days.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Perez's representatives have already been at King Power Stadium to thrash out personal terms, and a fee of £20m will see the Foxes pick up their second signing of the summer following James Justin's arrival from Luton.

His arrival at the club will provide fresh impetus and competition for Jamie Vardy up front, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani the only other options currently at Rodgers' disposal.

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho has endured a nightmare spell at the club after arriving for £25m, while Slimani has been farmed out on loan over the past year as Leicester desperately seek a permanent sale.

View this post on Instagram

⚽️⚽️⚽️ 👉🏼😊👈🏼

A post shared by Ayoze Pérez (@ayozepg) on

In Perez, they will pick up a striker who has five years of experience in English football - four of those spent in the Premier League. He netted 12 goals top flight last season, his best return to date, scoring his first hat-trick for the club in April during the 3-1 win over Southampton.

