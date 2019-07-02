Exclusive: West Ham's Robert Snodgrass to Sign New Long-Term Contract

West Ham are set to confirm midfielder Robert Snodgrass has agreed a new long-term contract, with an officiannouncement expected soon.

The 31-year-old's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020. However, 90min understands that after an impressive season with the Hammers, the club hierarchy have moved to tie the winger down to new terms for the foreseeable future.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Scotland international joined West Ham for around £10m back in January 2017 after shining for Hull City. However, he endured a difficult start to his career at the London Stadium and was loaned out to Aston Villa for the 2017/18 season as vice-chairman Karren Brady criticised his signing in a column for The Sun.

Despite added competition from marquee signings like £42m Felipe Anderson, Snodgrass returned to West Ham for the 2018/19 season, scoring his first ever goals for the club in the 8-0 win over Macclesfield in the EFL Cup back in September.

Snodgrass became a regular under Manuel Pellegrini, playing 38 times in all competitions last season, while only five players played more Premier League minutes for the Hammers.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He had been linked with a loan move to Leeds this summer back that now appears to be off the table, with the new contract a clear sign of Pellegrini's happiness with the veteran star. He earns £60,000-a-week on his current terms.

West Ham have been active in the transfer market so far, signing Euro Under-21 winner Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for £24m as well as free deals for Roberto and David Martin.