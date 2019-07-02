Manchester United to Give Departed Captain Antonio Valencia a Testimonial Match Next Season

As it turns out, former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia hasn’t played his last game at Old Trafford in front of the Red Devils fans





After 10 years with the club, the Ecuador international didn’t have his contract renewed for next season and signed with Liga de Quito last week for an official return to his home country.

However, news from Ecuador claims that Liga will travel to Old Trafford next year, as the Theatre of Dreams will welcome Valencia and the club for his United testimonial.

“It’s part of the contract agreement with Antonio,” Liga's director Esteban Paz said on Monday night.

“Manchester United gives players the opportunity to have a testimonial match after 10 years or more with the team. United is happy it’ll be against Liga, because it’ll be like playing the Club World Cup Final of 2008 again.”

The two sides indeed played back in 2008, with Manchester United defeating Liga 1-0 in that final, which was played in Yokohama, Japan. An official date for Valencia’s testimonial is yet to be set, but Paz said it will be played within the first trimester of the 2020 campaign.

For Valencia, it’ll be a fitting end to his United career. After battling form and fitness issues in 2018/19, he appeared in only nine games last season. He was able to see some minutes in the season finale against Cardiff, a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Throughout his United career, he made 339 total appearances, helping United with two Premier League titles, two League cups, one Europa League and an FA Cup title. Valencia also became the first non-European player ever to reach 300 matches for the club.