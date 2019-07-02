MLS: Assessing the 9 Players in the League Who Have Won the Most Trophies

In just under a fortnight, LA Galaxy take on San Jose Earthquakes in the 'Cali Clasico', as both sides look to cement their place in the 2019 play-offs.

The tension is beginning to mount, as the regular season is drawing to a close, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic couldn't resist the temptation to show how unfazed he is by it all.

When quizzed on the pressure he puts on himself to win more silverware, he responded: "I came here because I have won a lot; I didn't come to relax. So far I've won 33 trophies; which is probably more than the whole MLS put together", as quoted by ESPN.

But this is not the case. Major League Soccer, while no longer just a place for former greats to coast into retirement, still plays host to some household names who have won everything in the game.

In light of the Swede's comments, let's take a look at the MLS players who have won the most trophies in their careers.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 33 Trophies

AFP/GettyImages

What he said was not true, but in fairness, Zlatan does boast the biggest trophy cabinet in the MLS - and this would likely be the case whichever league he played in. His glittering career has seen him pick up major trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.

The Bundesliga is the only one of Europe's top five leagues where Ibrahimovic has not plied his trade. Despite enormous success, one trophy that has always eluded the giant Swede is the Champions League.

He has only managed to make the semi-finals of the competition once, back in 2009/10 with Barcelona, while he has been knocked out at the quarter-final stage on eight separate occasions.

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 20 Trophies

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Schweinsteiger is now a regular in the centre of the park for Chicago Fire, who look set to miss out on this season's play-offs.

Before moving to the MLS, the German had picked up the majority of his silverware while at Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB Cups and the Champions League.

The 34-year-old also got his hands on the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Nani - 17 Trophies

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Spending much of his career in the shadow of fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani has quietly picked up a whopping 17 winners medals to date. 12 of these came during his time at Manchester United where he was part of a dominant Sir Alex Ferguson side.

His trophies in England are complemented with successes in his native Portugal, where he won four major honours with Sporting CP, and also his nation their first ever major tournament at Euro 2016.

Wayne Rooney - 16 Trophies

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Prior to embarrassing goalkeepers with stupendous halfway line goals in the US, Rooney...well, he was pretty much doing the same in England. The Liverpudlian striker was not only a mercurial talent, but also a born winner.

At his peak, he was one of the best in the world and has the winners medals to prove it. All of his trophies came during his 13 year stint at Old Trafford, though these span across an impressive seven different competitions.

Jonathan dos Santos - 12 Trophies

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Five years playing for Barcelona. 14 appearances made. 10 trophies won. How's that for efficiency? The Mexican came through Barca's La Masia youth system, but struggled to break into the first team during his time at the Nou Camp.

Nevertheless, he was part of an extremely successful squad and has plenty of medals to show for it. Dos Santos was at Barcelona at the same time as Zlatan, and the pair are now team mates again at LA Galaxy.

The Mexican has also won two trophies for his country - both in 2015, as he picked up the CONCACAF Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Nicolas Gaitan - 11 Trophies

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The former Argentina international now lines up next to Schweinsteiger in midfield for a struggling Chicago Fire side, but Gaitan was part of a dominant Benfica side at the beginning of this decade.

As well as picking up three consecutive Primeira Liga titles, the 31 year-old won seven domestic trophies during his time in the Portuguese capital. The Argentine also won a league title with his boyhood club Boca Juniors at the age of just 20.

Maynor Figueroa - 7 Trophies

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The former Wigan man is not known for having great success in the game, but has surprisingly picked up a number of honours during his career to date.

He picked up four straight league titles in his native Honduras, but the pick of his victories may well be the FA Cup win with Wigan in 2013, when they shocked Man City with a late 1-0 win at Wembley. Sadly for the Honduran, despite playing in every round prior to that fixture, he was injured for the final and unable to participate in the win, but picked up a winners' medal nonetheless

Figueroa has also added the Supporters' Shield and US Open Cup to his trophy cabinet since making the move to the States.

Reto Ziegler - 4 Trophies

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

The former Spurs man does not boast the most glamorous career, but has notched up a few winners medals in his time.

His only league title came in his home country of Switzerland with Grasshopper in 2002. He also won the Swiss Cup with Sion later in his career, after he had won back-to-back Turkish Cups with Fenerbahce in 2012 & 2013.

Bacary Sagna - 3 Trophies

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

A surprisingly low tally considering how many years Sagna spent as one of the Premier League's best right-backs.

Having spent most of his Arsenal career during the club's trophy-barren spell, it wasn't until his final season at the Emirates when he got his hands on some silverware.

Two years later, he added the League Cup to his collection, which with the Coupe de France he won with Auxerre in 2005, took his trophy count to three.