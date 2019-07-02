Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Set for Paul Pogba Talks as Man Utd Ready Sean Longstaff Approach

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to meet with Paul Pogba before the club head off for pre-season on Sunday, in an attempt to convince the midfielder to remain at Old Trafford.

With both Juventus and Real Madrid said to be keen on the Frenchman, his future has been the subject of intense speculation, although United are desperate to keep him around.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph, Solskjaer is set to meet with the unsettled Frenchman before United head to Australia on Sunday to try and help ease his concerns.

The Norwegian, who is said to maintain a fantastic relationship with Pogba despite the speculation, will give him a chance to express his true feelings, but United officials will try to convince Pogba that remaining at Old Trafford is in his best interests.

They will warn Pogba of the threat of disrupting his career so close to next summer's European Championships, noting that he will want to get his head down and work hard in an attempt to enter the tournament in the best possible form.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

If the club fail to win over Pogba, United will accelerate moves for some of their midfield targets, although it is believed that Solskjaer is eager to add a few new faces regardless of what happens with Pogba.

The first man in their sights is Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, with United set to step up their pursuit of the 21-year-old to try and ensure he gets a full pre-season to train with the team.

The Magpies value Longstaff at around £25m, which will not prove a problem for United, although they will likely try and negotiate a reduced fee anyway in an attempt to free up funds to be spent elsewhere.

Regardless of Pogba's future, United will pursue a deal for Longstaff, and they will also look to strike a deal for Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes. However, a deal for the Portugal international is far from certain, so United could be forced to look elsewhere.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is suggested as another possible target for United, who are clearly eager to bolster their midfield ahead of the upcoming season. 

