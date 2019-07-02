You Know What's Next: Fans Lose it as Dave & Harry Pinero Try to Recruit Jadon Sancho for Man Utd

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Celebrity Manchester United fans Dave and Harry Pinero have been attempting to recruit Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in Ibiza.

The trio were all on the Balearic island for Stormzy's #Merky Festival at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel, alongside Liverpool youngster and FIFA U17 World Cup-winner Rhian Brewster.

And Dave, who is fresh from an acclaimed performance at Glastonbury, in which a fan adorned in a Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain shirt came onstage to rap on the artist's eponymous song about the footballer and smashed it to the extent that the Brazilian couldn't help but tweet his congratulations, quickly turned to recruiter mode when around Sancho. 

In his Snapchat story, which the Dortmund winger is filming, the rapper exclaimed: "You know what's next, you know what's next."

And, Sancho himself then admitted: "You know what's next."

And the same sentence appears in Sancho's own Instagram story of Dave, alongside the caption: "My bro @santandave."

There's even a dude wearing a Man Utd shirt in the background - coincidence much?

Pinero, who is a fellow United fan and Link Up TV presenter, also posted a video of the 19-year-old English international, in which he declares: "Trying to get him to United. We're talking right now, we're talking right now, we're in talks."

The Red Devils have been linked with the former Manchester City player since his breakthrough in Germany but, for what it's worth, the rumours have cooled down in recent times, with the Premier League side put off by Dortmund's insistence that he's not for sale. 

Sancho's contract with the Bundesliga outfit is not set to expire until June 2022. But, of course, that didn't stop United fans from flooding 'Agent Dave' with messages of support.

@UtdUltra wrote: "If you get Sancho at Old Trafford, you are the new United director of football." Meanwhile, plenty of others went with the more desperate: "I'm on my knees."

Some, like @UtdChe, kept it simple: "Dave bro, I'm gonna get a tattoo of you on my ass if you get us Sancho."

Well then, you know what's next...

