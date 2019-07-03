Fabric of Football: Ian Wright & Mesut Ozil Star in New Film Detailing Unique Identity of Arsenal

adidas Football and Arsenal continued the launch of the new home jersey on Wednesday with a short film giving an in-depth look at the identity, community and values that make the club so unique.

Fabric of Football: This is Home calls on the experiences and insights of club legends, current male and female stars, hopefuls of the future, as well as fans to explore what Arsenal Football Club means to them.

The film features insights from Gunners legend Ian Wright, as well as current players Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Mattéo Guendouzi, Vivianne Miedema, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and more.

"When I signed for Arsenal, I think that's as petrified as I've been in my whole life," Wright says.

"And that's even when I was running from gangs when we were kids - running from skinheads I should say!"

Wright - who made 245 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 144 goals - also reflects on the opportunities provided to black players at the club.

Image by Will Imbo

"From a while back at Arsenal, you got a chance as a black player to play. When you're talking about the estate I came off of, you want to see where the black players were. People supported Arsenal because they saw it as a London club, they were Londoners, and black Londoners were able to get into that team and play well.





"Remember who you are, what you are, and what you represent - that's what Arsenal's about."

Image by Will Imbo

Miedema, who has won the Women's Super League and the Super League Cup with Arsenal - and is preparing to face Sweden in the Women's World Cup semi-final with the Netherlands - praised the Gunners for being one of the best examples for the professional women's game in the world.





"There's a big growth going on right now in women's football, you see it everywhere. Arsenal's one of the biggest examples for it. A lot of fans are coming to our games, we've got everything we need at the club," Miedema says. "The men's team are supporting us - I think it's just a really nice club to be a part of."