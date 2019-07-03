Helder Costa Joins Leeds on Loan From Wolves With Permanent Deal Agreed for Next Season

Leeds United have announced the signing of Wolves forward Helder Costa on loan for the 2019/20 season, with a deal agreed for his permanent transfer upon the end of that period.

Costa joined Wolves from Benfica initially on loan in July 2016, before signing permanently for £13.5m in January 2017, recording 19 goals and 19 assists in 109 appearances for the club.



✍ | @heldercosta_ has today joined #LUFC from Wolves on an initial one year loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 3, 2019

He is now set to join up with Marcelo Bielsa and co at Elland Road, with a four-year contract already agreed for when that permanent transfer is triggered, the fee of which has not yet been disclosed.



Leedsconfirmed the signing with a statement on their official website, which read: "Helder Costa has today joined Leeds United from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial one-year loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer for an undisclosed fee.

"The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Whites, which will run until the summer of 2024.

"The Portuguese international began his career at Benfica before having loan spells at Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco, ahead of joining Wolves in 2016, initially on a temporary basis.

After a successful period at Molineux during the 2016/17 campaign where he was named Player of the Season, Wolves signed him permanently for a then club record transfer fee.

"Costa went on to play a key part in the team that won the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship and last term made 30 appearances in all competitions as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"A tricky winger who can also play as a centre forward, Costa made his international debut for Portugal last year, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win against Scotland at Hampden Park.

"He will wear the number 17 shirt for Whites and becomes Leeds’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron earlier this week."