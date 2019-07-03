Nabil Fekir's Arsenal Move Could Be Dependent on the Sale of Gunners Big Earner

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Nabil Fekir's proposed transfer from Lyon to Arsenal could be dependent on the departure of Mesut Özil.


The World Cup winner's transfer to Liverpool famously fell apart at the medical stage last summer, but the midfielder has been promised a move again this year with Arsenal the latest club to be linked.

However, before negotiations between Lyon and the Gunners can begin in earnest, the Gunners may first have to disencumber themselves of the German's £350,000-a-week wages.

L'Equipe have reported that Fekir has been offered to Unai Emery for as little as £30m, a sharp decrease from the £53m agreed between Liverpool and the Lyon last summer.

That move was halted due to concerns over the Lyon attacker's fitness, but he has defied his doubters this season by only missing a handful of games, whilst playing a vital role in the club's qualification for the Champions League. 

Fekir only has one year left on his current deal and with it looking unlikely that he will re-sign at the Olympique Lyonnais, with club president Jean-Michel Aulas keen to sell the Frenchman before the close of the transfer window.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Even at such a knock-down price, Arsenal may struggle to find the funds to make the move possible. Emery has been afforded a measly £45m transfer budget and has been publicly critical of the Gunners' board's lack of investment. 


This is why Emery appears keen to sell the club-highest earner, Özil. However, due to his substantial wages and apparent desire to stay at the club, interest in the German has been limited to Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir. 


Arsenal's pursuit of Fekir reflects the Gunners' clear desire to bolster their offensive creativity for the upcoming season.

FBL-EUR-C3-CHELSEA-ARSENAL-FINAL

They have also been in negotiations with Crystal Palace over the transfer of Wilfred Zaha, whilst ex-Porto winger Yacine Brahimi is supposedly close to securing a move to the Emirates Stadium. 


Though such as with Fekir, both of these deals has been slowed by Arsenal's relative lack of financial pulling power.

