Tottenham Target Dani Ceballos After Putting Giovani Lo Celso Negotiations on Hold

July 03, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have put negotiations with Real Betis over midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on hold after failing to reach an agreement over a fee.

The 23-year-old has been one of Spurs' top transfer targets this summer but, after sealing the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for €70m, Mauricio Pochettino is eager to avoid spending so heavily once again.

According to Sky SportsSpurs have decided to end negotiations for now, although that could change if Christian Eriksen ends up leaving the club this summer.

Lo Celso has an £88m release clause in his contract, but it is thought that Betis would be prepared to accept closer to £70m for the Argentine. However, given the expensive signings of both Ndombele and Jack Clarke, Spurs have pushed for a lower fee and have ultimately been unsuccessful.

As a result, Spurs have begun to look for alternatives, and AS (via Sport Witness) claim that Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid is their next target.

Ceballos has been heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium all summer, but it is believed that they have now opened negotiations with Los Blancos to try and strike a deal.

The 22-year-old has recently spoken of his desire to play regular football, hinting that a move away from Real may be the best option. The plan is for Ceballos to leave on loan, and AS state that Spurs have agreed to such a deal.

🙌🏻💪⚽️🇪🇸 Campeones!! Vamos!! Grande equipo!! Grande España!! Los sueños con trabajo y sacrificio se cumplen! Orgulloso de este equipo, de este cuerpo técnico y de mi país! Hemos sabido levantarnos y pelear hasta el último segundo! CAMPEONES DE LA EUROCOPA! 🏆🇪🇸 🙌🏻💪⚽️🇪🇸 Champions!! Let's go!! Great team!! Great Spain!! Hard work and sacrifice make dreams come true! I am proud of this team, the coaches and my country! We have learned how to stand up and fight until the last second! EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! 🏆🇪🇸 @sefutbol #EuroU21 #EuroSub21 #finalEuro #finaleuroU21 #finaleurosub21 #españa #larojita #spain #seleccionespañola #spanishteam #campeones #champions #ceballos #daniceballos

Whilst Real don't want him to leave permanently, Spurs are said to be confident they could strike a deal to sign Ceballos on a long-term contract next summer, when he could become the club's marquee signing.

The midfielder started just 13 La Liga games last season as he struggled to displace the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the starting lineup. Real have also been tipped to land either Eriksen or Paul Pogba, and signing either could push Ceballos closer to the exit door.

