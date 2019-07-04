2019/20 La Liga Fixtures Released: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid Key Dates

Barcelona begin the defence of their La Liga title with a trip to the San Mames Stadium on Saturday 17 August, where they will face Athletic Bilbao, who finished in eighth position last campaign.

Meanwhile, runners-up Atletico Madrid take on neighbours Getafe at home as they look to close an 11 point gap to La Blaugrana, while fierce rivals Real Madrid get their season underway against Celta Vigo in a Friday night clash in Galicia, with Los Blancos hoping to make amends for a woeful showing last year.

Atleti will have to wait for their first opportunity to exact revenge on Luis Enrique and his Barça recruits after the revamped Spanish Super Cup was moved from August to January. Los Rojiblancos will host Lionel Messi and co. on 1 December in gameweek 15, before travelling to the Nou Camp on 26 April.

However, Diego Simeone's side will lock horns with Real much sooner, welcoming their wounded enemies to the Wanda Metroplitano Stadium in their seventh fixture on 29 September. The rematch comes in early February, with the pair clashing in gameweek 22.

Just three games after their first encounter with Atletico, Los Blancos have a showdown with Barcelona in Catalonia on 27 October, with the second El Clasico of the league season due to take place on 1 March.

The champions end their campaign away at Alaves in late May, while Atleti have a home fixture versus Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane takes his men to Leganes for their final La Liga game of the year.

The full schedule for the 2019/20 La Liga season is available here.

