Everton Unveil New 2019/20 Home Kit Featuring Steelwork Pattern Synonymous With Goodison Park

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Everton's home shirt for the 2019/20 season has been revealed, with the most striking aspect being the pattern emblazoned across the chest that symbolises the Archibald Leitch steelwork which has become synonymous with Goodison Park.

The Umbro designed kit comes in the Toffees' classic blue colour and is set to be released on July 19th, with the club already taking pre-orders ahead of the official release.

In the build-up to the big reveal, the Toffees had teased towards a reveal by using #StDomingo in the announcement, before finally presenting the shirts on a post on their official website.

Speculation then grew that the shirt would feature the church where the club was founded in the design, with a more drastic change towards the original blue and white stripes worn by the club when they were known as St. Domingo FC in the late 19th century, before eventually being renamed to Everton in 1879.

Instead, the announcement was made to honour Archibald Leitch, who was a Scottish architect most famous for his work designing footballstadiums across Britain and Ireland. A modern graphic appears on the front of the shirt influenced by iconic stadium architect's work on Goodison Park's Bullens Road stand in the bold design. 

The all-seater Goodison Park was erected in 1892 and has been the Premier League side's home ever since, now boasting a capacity of 39,572.


Speaking in Everton's St. Domingo shirtzine, Gylfi Sigurdsson said: "Everytime you pull on the Everton shirt at Goodison, you know what it means to the players and fans," as quoted by Liverpool Echo.


"You appreciate the history of the club, what has been achieved here, and it inspires you to succeed too."

