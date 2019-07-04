Leicester Eye Lewis Dunk as Harry Maguire Replacement With Brighton Demanding £40m for Defender

Leicester City's attempts to lure Brighton centre back Lewis Dunk from the south coast of England have been met with a £40m asking price from the Seagulls.

The Foxes are in the market for a new central defender, as both Manchester City and Manchester United have shown serious interest in England international Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils having a series of offers turned down last summer.

Leicester have already rejected a bid of £70m from United, but as they are seemingly prepared to break the world transfer record for a defender to bring Maguire to Old Trafford Leicester have turned their attention to Dunk to fill the boots of the ex-Sheffield United and Hull centre back.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Dunk has impressed for Brighton during his two years playing in the Premier League and was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad at points during the 2018/19 campaign, making his international debut in November in the 3-0 win over the United States.

Despite a turbulent second half of the season for the Seagulls, Dunk helped steer his side away from relegation and the Mirror claim Brighton are not prepared to lose the defender for anything less than £40m.





Brighton will be hopeful that their valuation of Dunk is enough to cool the Foxes' interest in their vice-captain as he has been a pivotal figure in their rise from the Championship and success in the Premier League. However, Leicester may recoup over £80m if they sell their own defensive stalwart and will be hoping to fill the gap as quickly as possible.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The 2015/16 Premier League champions have already begun to flex their muscles in the summer transfer window, signing Newcastle attacker Ayoze Pérez for £30m.

Former Leicester loanee Youri Tielemans has also been heavily linked with a return to the King Power Stadium, as the Foxes are in talks with Monaco over a deal worth £40m.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Leicester's ambition in the transfer window could prove to be enough to tempt Dunk away from his hometown club, which would leave Brighton with a huge transfer profit but a massive hole to fill in their rearguard before 9 August when the transfer window slams shut.