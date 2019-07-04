Man Utd Women Confirm Signing of Experienced WSL Star Jane Ross From West Ham

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Manchester United Women have confirmed the signing of Scotland international striker and former Manchester City star Jane Ross from West Ham as preparations for the club's first season in the top flight Women's Super League continue at pace.

Ross is already the fourth new player to join Casey Stoney's United ahead of the 2019/20 campaign following the existing arrivals of Jackie Groenen, Abbie McManus and Hayley Ladd.

The 29-year-old, who was most recently part of the Scotland squad at this summer's Women's World Cup, joined West Ham following their promotion to the WSL last year and finished her sole season with the Hammers by playing in the 2019 FA Cup final.

During her time at Manchester City, Ross was a WSL champion, a FA Cup winner and a Continental Cup winner. She has also played at club level in Sweden after earlier making her name as a prolific goalscorer at Scottish club Glasgow City.

Ross will bring a wealth of experience to an ambitious United squad aiming to continue the immense momentum of last season's Women's Championship title.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Fellow new arrival McManus, who is part of the England squad aiming to now finish third at the ongoing World Cup, will be one very familiar face for Ross, with the pair ex-City teammates.

United captain Alex Greenwood has also been part of England's squad this summer, while new signing Groenen has gone one better than the Lionesses with the Netherlands and will be playing in the World Cup final against the United States on Sunday.

Not only has the Dutch midfielder been a starter throughout the tournament, she actually scored the only goal of the semi-final against Sweden and was named Player of the Match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message