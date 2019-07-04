Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Signing of Ander Herrera on Five-Year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, with the Spaniard putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.



Herrera, who left Old Trafford after failing to agree on fresh terms with the Premier League side, had long been expected to join the French champions, and now the deal has been confirmed by the Parisians on their official website.



🆕✍️🔥 #WelcomeAnder



Paris Saint-Germain is thrilled to announce the arrival of @AnderHerrera 🔝



The Spanish midfielder has signed a 5⃣-year deal with the club that runs through June 30 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣!



More information 👉https://t.co/yVlcV84G9N



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/tCfN9CXa4y — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 4, 2019

A statement read: "Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival of Ander Herrera Agüera. The Spanish midfielder comes to Paris after his contract ended at Manchester United and has signed a five-year contract with the capital club until 30 June 2024.

"The 29-year-old Bilbao-born midfielder came through the ranks at Real Zaragoza, turning professional in 2009. His form on the pitch did not go unnoticed by the Spanish Football Federation who called up Ander for the 2011 Euro U21 Championship, eventually won by “La Roja” with the Basque midfielder named in the competition’s best XI."

The move was announced alongside a FIFA-themed video, in which the midfielder completed his transfer on the game itself, before emphatically delivering the club's slogan: "Ici, c'est Paris!"

And, speaking further to the club about the switch, Herrera declared: "Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title, said Ander Herrera on signing his contract.



"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colours. I hope to continue to make history with the club! Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world.



"I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that language is very important for the team’s communication.”