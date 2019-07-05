Gianluigi Buffon Rejects Number 1 Shirt & Captaincy as Legendary Keeper Makes Juventus Return

Returning Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon has explained his refusal to take the number one shirt or the captain's armband in the first season of his second spell in Turin, saying that he doesn't want to take anything away from the current incumbents.

Buffon left Juve after 17 years of service to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but managed just 25 appearances in all competitions in France.

Although he lifted the Ligue 1 trophy at the end of it, he failed to hit the heights he managed in his 656 appearances for Juve, and after calling time on his spell in Paris, he re-joined the club he calls home on Thursday, before being paraded to the fans on Friday.

The 41-year-old, however, won't be resuming normal service entirely, as he explained that he rejected the opportunity to resume the number one shirt and the captaincy.

"Szczesny wanted to give me the number one and Chiellini the captain's armband," he said, as quoted by Goal. "But I am not the kind of person to take anything away from anyone. I have thought about using the No.77."

He went on, explaining his emotions upon marking his return to the Italian champions.



"I am very happy to return home and have the chance to embrace you all once again. This is one of the happiest days of my life. Now I have confirmation that life is incredible and that dreams are worthwhile.

"I come back because you cannot turn down a lady's invitation. I come back because this is my home."