Napoli Readying €10m-a-Year Salary for Wantaway Inter Striker Mauro Icardi

Napoli have upped their interest in Inter forward Mauro Icardi, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis prepared to offer the star a €10m-a-year salary at the Stadio San Paolo.

Icardi has been destined to leave the Nerazzurri for some time, after a protracted saga surrounding his contract and various candid TV appearances from his wife and agent Wanda Nara burned what bridges he had left with the club's hierarchy.



ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

And, after the Milanese side failed to entice Manchester United into considering a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, they are on a hunt for suitors. According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, one of the most serious they've got as it stands comes in the form of Serie A rivals Napoli.



The Partenopei, who are also edging closer to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid for the transfer of James Rodriguez, are highly keen on landing the arch Argentine and have readied a €10m-a-year package to secure his services.

Naturally, for a man who has spent the best part of the last season haggling for such a contract, that is a tantalising offer. But it is also enticing for Inter, especially considering their eagerness to get the Lukaku deal over the line, which, because of their dalliances with Financial Fair Play, can only be completed once Icardi (or others, but they need at least £40m) is sold.

Let's be honest, no-one can really replace Lionel Messi. 🐐



But his time is coming to an end, so who could attempt to fill his spot with Argentina? 🇦🇷 https://t.co/pY1fdmRMyb — 90min (@90min_Football) July 5, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in no such rush, though, and are apparently waiting to see what Juventus, who have long been linked with an Icardi swoop, are prepared to offer the player before they make their decisive move.

