Liverpool to Assess Xherdan Shaqiri's Fitness After Picking Up Injury With Switzerland

Liverpool have confirmed they will assess Xherdan Shaqiri once he returns for pre-season after the winger picked up an injury on international duty with Switzerland.

The 27-year-old sustained a calf injury during the second half of their UEFA Nations League match against England, which ended in a penalty shootout win for Gareth Southgate's side.

Shaqiri is due to come back from an extended holiday in the coming weeks but he won't be allowed to start pre-season at full throttle, with Liverpool confirming on their official website that his injury first has to be assessed further by the club's medical team.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Switzerland international went through the entirety of last season without picking up any major knocks, only being left out of a matchday squad twice across all competitions.

Despite being behind Mohamed Salah in the pecking order, Shaqiri still made 30 appearances last season where he scored five goals and claimed six assists.

His most memorable performance under Jürgen Klopp last season came when Liverpool hosted Manchester United on the penultimate matchday before Christmas.

After seeing Jesse Lingard cancel out Sadio Mane's opener, Shaqiri came off the bench and fired two strikes into the back of David de Gea's net.

Shaqiri was also an unused substitute during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final, only managing 176 minutes of on pitch action in Europe's elite competition last season.

Last year's trophy was Shaqiri's second Champions League winner's medal, having also been part of Bayern Munich's historic treble-winning side from the 2012/13 campaign.