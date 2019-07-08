Antoine Griezmann to Be Hit With 'Maximum' Fine After Failing to Show Up for Pre-Season Training

Antoine Griezmann is set to be hit in the pocket after failing to report for pre-season training this week, as reports claim Atletico Madrid will fine him €200,000 - the maximum they are legally permitted to.





The 28-year-old's transfer saga has dominated yet another summer window, as Atletico announced his departure at the end of last season, before doing a dramatic U-turn and issuing a statement accusing Barcelona of tapping up the Frenchman.





This is despite his release clause dropping by €80m as of June 1st, a development Barcelona were widely expected to take advantage of immediately, but they have as yet been able to make a move happen, leaving Griezmann effectively stranded between clubs for the time being.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He has no feasible way back at Atletico, since they have already redistributed his squad number to new signing Joao Felix, and he appears to have exacerbated the situation after rebuffing calls to join the team at pre-season training on Sunday. ESPN report that club officials are fuming, and he will be hit with a hefty €200,000 fine for his troubles.

They quote an 'Atletico source' as saying: "Logically a disciplinary process will be opened as Griezmann did not present himself for an official call-up with the club where he is under contract."

One day after Antoine Griezmann failed to report for pre-season training...



Atletico have given his number seven shirt to new star signing Joao Felix 👀 pic.twitter.com/F4o0pI7Uur — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 8, 2019

Confusingly, the report adds that Griezmann isn't even legally obliged to return to training, since he is contractually permitted to take a 31-day break, and his last match was with France on 11th June.





It's possible he could use his last few days off to force through a move away, as ESPN also quote Barca sources in saying that the move should still go through this week.