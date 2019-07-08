Barcelona 2019/20 Away Kit: La Blaugrana Release Stylish Yellow Design in Homage to La Masia

Barcelona have unveiled their new away kit for 2019/20, with the design paying tribute to La Masia as the club's academy celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The jersey is predominantly yellow and has a diagonal stripe across the chest in the team's traditional colours of blue and red, which is based off of the shirts worn by La Blaugrana in 1979, when their famous youth setup was founded. The kit is once again manufactured by Nike and supporters will be able to buy one for themselves from Barça's online store on 9 June.

The sleeve trimmings feature the same colour combination as the distinctive sash on the front panel, whilst there is a V-neck collar to offer a fitting retro look to the piece.





The flag of Catalonia is included on the back of the neck to emphasise the link between the football club and the surrounding region, as the autonomous community continues to fight for independence.

The accompanying socks are also a brilliant yellow, though there are two options for shorts. Lionel Messi and his teammates could opt for a dark blue tone, or they could keep things monochrome and go yellow again.

The academy is an integral part of Barça's identity, something which their official website made sure to highlight. Alongside the new kit, a message read: "La Masia symbolises the past, the present and, above all, the future of FC Barcelona.

"It is where the Barça Way, admired worldwide, is developed. It is a unique place that has also kept true to the club’s multi-sport roots, bringing through players in several professional disciplines besides football."

Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Pep Guardiola are just four of countless impressive footballers to work their way up the Blaugrana ranks. Here's our list of the 10 greatest La Masia graduates, including that fabulous four plus several more household names.