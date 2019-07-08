Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Squad Number Revealed as Forward Has First Training Session as a Galactico

Eden Hazard has trained as a Real Madrid player for the first time, as reports from Spain say the Belgian is occupying the number 23 shirt for the time being.

The 28-year-old signed from Chelsea for £90m last month, and officially joined the club last week, before joining up with his new team-mates for the first time when they returned to training on Monday.

Day 1 in the new office!

Premier jour au travail 🧳⚽️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/sUcHmsihZw — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) July 8, 2019

While we won't learn much from the early training sessions, with Real's friendly with Bayern Munich next weekend the first real opportunity we have to get a good look at Zidane's new side, Spanish press have been all over the first session of the new era.

Focusing on Hazard, AS report that he has been training with the number 23, although they speculate that this may just be until Mariano Diaz moves on, in which case he is likely to inherit the number seven shirt which was made iconic by Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo.

They also report on a friendly reunion between Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, and that early medical testing was successful.

Meanwhile, Marca report that Gareth Bale was present and correct despite rumours he could be leaving the club in the days and weeks to come, adding that with Hazard, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic all in the building, the Welshman might find his game-time limited.

He is expected to travel with the team as normal until his future is sorted out.