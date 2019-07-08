FIFA 20: Every Inter Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

The 2019/20 season is nearly upon us and with it comes FIFA 20 and a whole host of new Ultimate Team ratings to debate.





Inter have been involved in a huge number of transfer sagas already this summer and their squad could look totally different by the time August rolls around.

With I Nerazzurri already making some important additions to their squad in the form of Diego Godin and Matteo Politano, their FIFA 20 squad will certainly be exciting.





Here's how they could be rated when the game is released.

Roberto Gagliardini

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Defensive Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 79





An injury hit season for the Italian but he still managed five goals in 19 league games from central midfield.

Has competition for places in his position but has done enough to earn a slight increase in rating.

Andrea Ranocchia

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 75





This lad has been around for ages, and still has a contract with Inter until 2021!





However, with Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Miranda and Diego Godin all already fighting for the two, possibly three central defensive positions under Antonio Conte, how many games he'll get next season is hard to tell.





Will probably get a slight decrease.

Daniele Padelli

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 rating: 74

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 73





Played one game in the cup last season. It turns out Samir Handanovic is a good goalie, so Padelli's had to make do with bench warming.

Dalbert

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 75





Featured sporadically throughout the 2018/19 season, with Kwadwo Asamoah starting most games at left back.

A wee decrease is to be expected for the Brazilian.

Antonio Candreva

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Right Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 79





Mainly appeared as a substitute last season, scoring once in the league from 18 appearances in total.

Has been floating around the 80 and 81 ratings in the last few years but may drop into the 70s when FIFA 20 is released.

Samir Handanovic

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89





After playing in every Serie A game last season and only conceding 33 goals, it's fair to say Handanovic had an impressive season.

Although already rated at 88, a small increase is the least the Slovenian number one deserves.

Kwadwo Asamoah



Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80





Asamoah had a solid season at San Siro, securing a regular place in the starting XI in his first season with Inter.

He may not have set the Italian league alight but a starting left back at a club the size of Inter should at least be rated in the 80s.

Marcelo Brozovic

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Defensive Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Brozovic was part of the Croatia team that made it all the way to the World Cup final in 2018 and he carried his great form into the 2018/19 season.

A rating of 80 is far too low for a consistent and important part of Inter's set-up, so Brozovic's rating should increase.

Borja Valero

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Centre Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 78

Valero had a disappointing season and is now firmly in the latter years of his career.

The 34-year-old may only see his ability decline from now on in, leading to largely decreased ratings.

Stefan de Vrij

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84





De Vrij was crucial at the heart of Inter's defence last season and will be expected to help Inter finish in the top four again in the intense fight for Champions League qualification in Italy.

The Dutch centre back remains the same standard that he was at in the previous season.

Danilo D'Ambrosio

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 78

Mirroring his left back partner Asamoah, D'Ambrosio had a good season for Inter and deserves recognition for it.

The Italian should also see his position switch to right back from the left hand side that he was previously attributed to.

Joao Mario



MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Centre Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 81

The ex-West Ham player failed to blow the Premier League away and it seems that the pattern continued with his Serie A performances.

A fairly uneventful season should see his rating stay the same.

Lautaro Martinez

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 81

Although he played second fiddle to Mauro Icardi for most of the season, Martinez has huge potential and will likely be offered more more opportunities next term with Icardi expected to be moved on.

Grabbing six goals in just 13 league starts should see the Argentinian's rating increase.

Radja Nainggolan

Position: Centre Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

Where Nainggolan plays his football next season is still in question, having been told alongside Icardi that he is not wanted at Inter.

Judging on his similar standard of performances in the last couple seasons his rating should remain at 85.

Ivan Perisic

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Left Midfielder/Winger

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

The Croatian star has been previously linked with Premier League clubs, most notably Arsenal. He wasn't the most prolific for Inter last season but was still integral to their efforts that led them to fourth in Serie A.

A case could be argued for his rating decreasing or staying the same.

Miranda

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Miranda was kept out of the side by a strong centre back pairing and seems to be past his best.

Much like Valero, age will be the cause of the Brazilian's decreasing ratings.

Matteo Politano

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Position: Right Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

An impressive loan spell for Politano has led to Inter making the deal permanent for £18m.

A switch from left to right and an increase in his ratings is to be expected.

Diego Godin

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90

There is no doubt that Diego Godin is still one of the best centre backs in the world and will be a sensational signing for Inter. With De Vrij and Skriniar both still at the club competition for places will be fierce.

At 30 Godin still has a few years left to play at the top of his game and so his rating remains the same.

Mauro Icardi

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

Icardi's 2017/18 campaign was always going to be hard to beat and he struggled to reach the same heights last season as he did a few years ago.

A small decrease to his rating is to be expected but there is no doubt he is still a world class striker.

Milan Skriniar

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86





Skriniar formed a formidable centre back pairing with De Vrij and if Inter manage to keep hold of the two defenders they will hope to close the gap to second place Napoli.

At only 24, Skriniar is both one for the future and the present and should be rated highly.

Matias Vecino

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Position: Defensive Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

A relatively unassuming season for Vecino, who got on with his business while not grabbing the limelight.

The 27-year-old is in his prime years and seems to be performing the best he can, keeping his rating the same.

Valentino Lazaro

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Position: Right Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 77

Having had an impressive season at Hertha BSC, Lazaro joined Inter for a fee of £19.8m.

Lazaro received a mid-season upgrade and this should be continued into FIFA 20.