Gabriel Jesus Throws Childish Tantrum After Debatable Sending Off in Copa America Final

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus had a pitch-side meltdown after being shown a red card in the second-half of his nation's Copa America final victory over Peru.

The Selecao led 2-1 when the 22-year-old collided with opposition defender Carlos Zambrano as the pair leapt for a throw-in, and Chilean referee Roberto Tobar deemed the challenge worthy of a second yellow card. The forward proceeded to throw a tantrum as he walked off the field, before continuing his animated protests in the tunnel.

Gabriel Jesus starting on VAR is a big Monday mood pic.twitter.com/cXUyIQGWfh — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) July 8, 2019

Jesus grabbed an assist for Brazil's opener, teeing up unmarked winger Everton with a pinpoint cross to the back stick, the latter duly sending a volley beyond Pedro Gallese.

The Manchester City man's night got even better on the stroke of half-time as he placed a fine finish into the near post, instantly restoring his team's lead after Paolo Guerrero had levelled matters with a penalty.

However, Jesus was brought crashing down to Earth on 70-minutes when he mistimed a jump and clattered into the back of the blindsided Zambrano. He was given his marching orders as a result, the youngster unable to hide his emotions as he left the field for an innocuous challenge.

Visibly shaken and crying uncontrollably, he proceeded to kick bottles laying by the touchline, as well as giving the VAR stand a forcible punch on his way past.

After Jesus stormed down the tunnel, arms frantically waving, cameras found the Premier League champion looking livid as he discussed the dismissal with officials from the Brazil setup.

Nevertheless, he will be pleased with his teammates, who secured victory when down to ten men courtesy of a spot-kick from Everton's Richarlison in the dying embers of the game.

Once he had gathered himself and the final whistle had been blown, Jesus appreciated his wrongdoing, stating (as quoted by BBC): "I want to apologise. I could have avoided it and I also need to grow up a lot."