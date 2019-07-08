Marco Silva Admits He Is Hopeful of Securing Permanent Kurt Zouma Transfer

Marco Silva says he is hopeful of keeping Kurt Zouma at Everton after a successful debut campaign on Merseyside for the French centre back.

Zouma played in 32 Premier League matches for the Toffees last season, forming an impressive partnership with Michael Keane for much of the campaign. Now Silva is intent on signing the 24-year-old permanently, but has warned Everton supporters that the deal is far from done yet.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“I am hopeful. I think I am hopeful like all of our fans are but I have to tell you that we have different solutions because we cannot just have one solution", Silva told the Liverpool Echo.





"But, if not, we have to go in a different way but it is part of the market, part of creating a squad. After that position we have three or four more to strengthen.”

Everton have already made an impact in the summer transfer window, completing the signings of Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield and Andre Gomes for £22m from Barcelona.

Lossl will be expected to provide competition for England's Jordan Pickford, whilst Andre Gomes is another player who spent last season on loan at the club, earning plenty of plaudits which led to his permanent transfer from the Catalan giants.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Everton finished eighth in the Premier League last season following an inconsistent campaign which featured 14 defeats.

They seem to be targeting a striker, and were surprisingly linked with a move for former Chelsea forward Diego Costa in recent days. Also on the agenda appears to be adding experience, with the club showing an interest in bringing in Fabian Delph from Manchester City.