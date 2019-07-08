West Ham Officially Confirm Marko Arnautovic's Departure to Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic departs.https://t.co/uX2IhifBBD— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 8, 2019
In their official statement on the departure, the Premier League side said: "West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.
"The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in Claret and Blue."
Despite his inconsistencies, Arnautovic was still the club's top scorer last season, and following the loss of both Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez, this leaves Pellegrini with just Javier Hernandez left as a recognised striker.
However, the sale of Arnautovic has freed up further funds in the pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, with the club now expected to secure a £45m deal, after beating out competition from Valencia.