FIFA 20: Every Real Madrid Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

After the season they just endured, you'd be forgiven for expecting Real Madrid to be pretty dire in FIFA 20.





However, this is Real Madrid we are talking about, and the explosive start they made to the transfer window, they may end up being one of the best teams in the game.

Whoever is yet to come and go is still anyone's guess but here is how Zinedine Zidane's side could be rated in next season's FIFA.

Karim Benzema

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

He might not be the most popular outside of the Bernabeu, but his contributions to Madrid's 2018/19 season are unquestionable.

Finishing as the club's top scorer, there is no doubt that Benzema's rating should jump back to that of previous games.

Luka Jovic

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

Luka Jovic looked a class act as he helped Frankfurt reach the Europa League semis and almost qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Worth £54m at just 21 years old, the Serbian striker is only going to improve.

Gareth Bale

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86





The Real Madrid fan base's lack of faith in Gareth Bale was one of the most well documented stories of last season as the Welshman failed to meet their high expectations.

Bale has had some magnificent moments in the Spanish capital but will undoubtedly see his rating decrease in FIFA 20.

Luka Modric

Position: Centre Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 91





2018 was a pretty great year for Luka Modric, ending the year as a Champions League winner, World Cup runner-up, and Ballon d'Or winner.

This should keep Modric's rating pretty high.

Casemiro

Position: Centre Midfield

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87





Casemiro was one of the better players at Real Madrid last season.

Despite this, 88 seems generous and he should see a drop in rating.

Raphael Varane

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86





It is clear that Varane is still one of the best defensive prospects in world football, even if his exceptional 2018 was followed by an average start to 2019.

The World Cup winner could regain his form with Zidane back at the helm.

Daniel Carvajal

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85





In a team of superstars Carvajal often goes unnoticed. However, there are few right backs in world football who could keep him out of a starting XI.

A slight increase seems fair.

Marcelo

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87





The 31-year-old may just be starting to feel the effect of age on his up-and-down playing style.

A small decrease is expected.

Thibaut Courtois

Position: Centre Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87





The Belgian number one was tipped for greatness after joining Real from Chelsea in 2018.

However, a disastrous first season should see his rating take a big hit.

Ferland Mendy

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84





Florentino Perez showed he means business with this signing. Mendy was quality for an impressive Lyon last season and fully deserves his £43m price tag.

Much like Jovic, the defender's rating should see a big rise.

Eder Militao

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80





The annual raiding of the Primeira Liga is well under way and nobody is safe. With possible huge transfers involving Sporting CP, Benfica, and Porto it's any wonder where all the money goes.

Militao is one for the future and will perhaps look to take over ageing Sergio Ramos' place in the side in the coming years.

Sergio Ramos

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90





Whether you love or hate him, it can't be argued that Ramos is one of the best central defenders in the world, even after Real Madrid's catastrophic 2018/19 season.

Isco

Position: Attacking Midfield

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86





Isco will be wondering what is happening to his career as he stutters into his prime years. Perhaps it will be saved by a transfer involving one Paul Pogba going the other way.

89 is very generous, with a drop to 86 much more realistic.

Toni Kroos

Position: Centre Midfield

FIFA 19 rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89





Toni Kroos, alongside Modric, was at the heart of Los Blancos' record-breaking triple Champions League winning side and will be remembered fondly at the Bernabeu.

A small decrease should be expected purely due to age, which impacts everyone, unless you're Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodrygo

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 rating: N/A

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 76





Vinicius Junior will be wondering what this signing means for him as Rodrygo is brought in as the new token Brazilian superstar at Real Madrid.

Due to FIFA's licensing problems many Brazilian players weren't on FIFA 19 and thus this is a hard one to judge.

James Rodriguez

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87





James Rodriguez put in some impressive performances at Bayern Munich last season and in many ways it will be a surprise to see him in a Real shirt come September.

The Colombian's disruptive loan spell may have an impact on his rating.

Eden Hazard

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 92





The class and quality of Eden Hazard can't be put into words. He will surely shine in Spain and win over the Real fanbase that would've preferred Kylian Mbappe.

Hazard should receive a rating increase to make him one of the highest in the game.

Marco Asensio



Position: Winger

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85





Marco Asensio may not be playing his football under Zidane next season but he is still a great prospect at just 23 years old.

An average season should see his rating remain at 85.