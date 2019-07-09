Inter Close to Finalising €45m Deal for Breakout Cagliari Midfielder Nicolo Barella

Inter are close to finalising a deal to sign highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, as talks between the two clubs for a €45m deal near completion.

Barella impressed in the Italian Under-21 squad at this summer's European Championships, where the Azzuri won two of their three matches.

Nicolò Barella to Inter, here we go! The agreement is ready, more details 🔵➡️ https://t.co/ZkF03ZUoGq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2019

As revealed by Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal to bring Barella to San Siro is very close as the two clubs have met on Tuesday in an attempt to complete the transfer.

The midfielder is set to become the seventh signing for new Inter boss Antonio Conte, who joined the Serie A giants at the end of May, taking over from Luciano Spalletti.

Conte's revolution has also seen the Milan side linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marco Asensio and Gary Cahill, as the former Chelsea manager looks to put an end to Juventus' domination of Italian football.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Barella played 35 of Cagliari's 38 league matches last season, scoring one goal and laying on four assists, and his performances were enough to earn his first call up to the senior international side in October 2018.

Since then he has featured six more times and opened up his scoring account for Italy after picking up goals against Finland and Greece in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 22-year-old's most eye-catching performance on the international stage wasduring this summer's Under-21 tournament, where his two assists inspired a 3-1 victory over eventual tournament champions Spain.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Inter will certainly have an exciting talent on their hands, should this deal go through, and he will only benefit from the Champions League football he will be exposed to at his new club.