Transfer Rumours: Liverpool Scout Azmoun, Saint-Maximin to Watford, Leipzig Boost Lookman Bid & More

The Women's World Cup, Gold Cup and Copa América are all done and dusted, so understandably everyone's now going full throttle in the gossip columns.

Teams are starting to take shape as they head out for pre-season training camps across the world, but additions here and there are still expected to made at every club in the Premier League before the new campaign kicks off.

Here's a handful of the best rumours currently doing the rounds.

Aston Villa Eye Axel Tuanzebe Loan & Ready £100m Budget

Play-off winners Aston Villa appear to be following in Fulham's footsteps this summer by setting a £100m budget, with their latest target emerging as former loanee Axel Tuanzebe.





Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris have already splashed £67m on the likes of Wesley Moraes and Tyrone Mings at Villa Park, but The Mirror claims that Dean Smith's side could still spend at least another £33m this summer.

While Sheffield United and Norwich City have spent just £3m so far this summer - almost all of which went on a loan deal for Ralf Fährmann - it's understood that Villa will bank on their survival next season by setting a nine-figure transfer budget.

As part of their additions, The Telegraph report that Manchester United's Tuanzebe is being considered for another loan spell in the West Midlands. Gary Cahill is another option for the club after being released by Chelsea.

Man City Prepare Bid for West Brom Teenager Morgan Rogers

After completing their high-profile deal for defensive midfielder Rodri, Manchester City are now believed to be targeting West Brom's Morgan Rogers as a long-term option further up the pitch.





The Daily Mail claims that Rogers, who has been drawing comparisons to Dele Alli, has been the subject of talks between the two clubs this summer, and they're now at an advanced stage.





The 16-year-old recently turned down a professional contract at West Brom and the club have now been forced into negotiations with City over a compensation package.





The Baggies are also expected to lose academy striker Louie Barry to Barcelona in a similar deal, which will set the La Liga champions back just £235k in compensation.

Philippe Sandler to Join Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

While Rogers could be an exciting new addition at Etihad Stadium, defender Philippe Sandler is set to link up with his former teammate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht next season.





The 22-year-old has struggled for game time in the north-west, but The Daily Mail claims Anderlecht's player-manager Kompany wants to offer Sandler - who's represented by Mino Raiola - some first-team football next season.





Kompany has already used his City connections to sign Samir Nasri, while Craig Bellamy has taken charge of their Under-21 side and former head of academy coaching Simon Davies has also taken up a position in Brussels.

Dani Ceballos 'Open' to Real Betis Return

Tottenham target Dani Ceballos is thought to be open to returning to his former club Real Betis this summer, but only on a temporary basis.





The latest chatter coming from Muchodeporte (via Inside Futbol) claims that Ceballos still believes he can make a long-term impact at Real Madrid and he doesn't want to leave the club on a permanent basis.





He is desperate for first-team football next season after an impressive showing at the Under-21 European Championships, however, and already has several offers on the table from clubs across Europe.

Watford Want £25m-Rated Allan Saint-Maximin

Watford are weighing up a club-record £25m move for Allan Saint-Maximin as the winger has fallen out of favour with OGC Nice manager Patrick Vieira.





The 22-year-old has established himself as one of France's most exciting forwards since leaving Monaco in 2017, and Saint-Maximin still has a contract at the Allianz Riviera until 2022.





But Sky Sports claim that Watford are now considering a move for Saint-Maximin, where they will likely have to rival Crystal Palace and Newcastle United who have also been linked with a deal this summer.

Leicester City Make £28m Bid for Florian Thauvin

Florian Thauvin to Leicester City was a rumour doing the rounds on Monday evening, with the Foxes claimed to have submitted a £28m bid for the World Cup winner.





Unfortunately for fans at the King Power Stadium, however, local outlet La Provence (via LeicestershireLive) have stressed that Thauvin's club Olympique de Marseille haven't received an offer.





The 26-year-old only has a contract with the club until 2021 and could be prised back to the Premier League despite an unsuccessful spell at Newcastle, but it appears Leicester's apparent interest has just been plucked from thin air.

Everton's Ademola Lookman Subject to Increased Bid From Leipzig

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have submitted an improved offer for Everton star Ademola Lookman after seeing an initial £13m bid rejected.





The England Under-21 international, who spent six months on loan at Leipzig in 2018, started just three games in the Premier League last season and is now believed to be looking for regular first-team football away from Goodison Park.





Although Leipzig's initial bid was rejected, The Daily Mail claims that an improved £22.5m offer - with £18m being offered upfront - is on the table as the club look to reward new manager Julian Nagelsmann with a new marquee signing.





Lookman made 11 appearances whilst on loan in Saxony last year, scoring five goals and claiming four assists.

Liverpool Scouts Keeping Tabs on Sardar Azmoun

Liverpool have apparently sent scouts to watch Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as part of their search for a new striker.





According to Soviet Sport's information, Azmoun's impressive performance against Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday has left Jürgen Klopp's side considering a move for the Iran international.

But as it's fairly well known what Liverpool are looking for in terms of transfer targets this summer - a largely unproven journeyman in Russia's top flight isn't on their list of priorities - it should be easy to chalk this one off.

The Russian outlet's original report has very little information about who or why Liverpool were in attendance, and on the face of it it seems like they're just clutching at straws in the hopes of an 'exclusive' story.