Barclays FA Women's Super League: Full 2019/20 Fixture List Released

The full Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture list for the 2019/20 season has now been released, after the first round of games were revealed earlier this month.
We already knew that Manchester United would open the season with a derby game against Manchester City - confirmed this week for the Etihad Stadium - and that Tottenham would begin their top flight existence by facing Chelsea - confirmed this week for Stamford Bridge.
NEW RIVALRY. HISTORIC CLASH.
⚽ CITY v UNITED
📍 Etihad Stadium
🏆 #FAWSL
📅 Saturday 7 September, 3pm UK
🎫
After shining on the #FIFAWWC stage...✨ @ellsbells89 is ready to light up the Etihad! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/p9RPFY8o3l
But now we can look ahead to the whole season.
Games that stand out are reigning champions Arsenal's visit to Manchester United on Monday 16 September, and United hosting Liverpool a fortnight later. Chelsea and Arsenal will meet for the first time in mid-October, while the Gunners face Manchester City at the end of October.
17 November will see both Liverpool face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the campaign and Tottenham against Arsenal in the first ever WSL north London derby.
Starting on 7 September, the season will continue until Saturday 16 May.
Full 2019/20 Barclays FA Women's Super League Fixture List
Saturday 7 September 2019
15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United @ Etihad Stadium
Sunday 8 September 2019
12:30 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur @ Stamford Bridge
14:00 Birmingham City v Everton @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Liverpool v Reading @ Prenton Park
14.30 Arsenal v West Ham United @ Boreham Wood FC
15:00 Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Sunday 15 September 2019
12.30 Everton v Bristol City @ Southport FC
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Reading v Manchester City @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool @ The Hive
15:00 West Ham United v Birmingham City @ Rush Green Stadium
Monday 16 September 2019
19:30 Manchester United v Arsenal @ Leigh Sports Village
Saturday 28 September 2019
12:00 Manchester United v Liverpool @ Leigh Sports Village
Sunday 29 September 2019
12:30 Everton v Manchester City @ Southport FC
14:00 Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Reading @ Solihull Moors FC
15:00 Bristol City v Chelsea @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur @ Rush Green Stadium
Saturday 12 October 2019
14:00 Manchester City v Birmingham City @ Academy Stadium
Sunday 13 October 2019
12:00 Liverpool v Bristol City @ Prenton Park
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Chelsea v Arsenal @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United @ The Hive
TBC Reading v Everton
Sunday 27 October 2019
12:00 Manchester United v Reading @ Leigh Sports Village
12:30 Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Southport FC
14:00 Arsenal v Manchester City @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Liverpool @ Solihull Moors FC
15:00 Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 17 November 2019
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Chelsea v Manchester United @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Liverpool v Everton @ Prenton Park
14:00 Manchester City v West Ham United @ Academy Stadium
14:00 Reading v Bristol City @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal @ Tottenham Hotspur FC
Sunday 24 November 2019
12:00 Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Leigh Sports Village
12:30 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Arsenal v Liverpool @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Chelsea @ Solihull Moors FC
15:00 Bristol City v Manchester City @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Reading @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 1 December 2019
12.30 Everton v Chelsea @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Arsenal v Bristol City @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Reading @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Manchester City v Liverpool @ Academy Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 8 December 2019
12:00 Manchester United v Everton @ Leigh Sports Village
14:00 Chelsea v Manchester City @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Liverpool v West Ham United @ Prenton Park
14:00 Reading v Arsenal @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion @ The Hive
15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Sunday 15 December 2019
12:30 Everton v Arsenal @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Birmingham City v Manchester United @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Liverpool v Chelsea @ Prenton Park
14:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Academy Stadium
14:00 Reading v Tottenham Hotspur @ Adams Park
15:00 Bristol City v West Ham United @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Sunday 5 January 2020
12:00 Manchester United v Bristol City @ Leigh Sports Village
14:00 Arsenal v Birmingham City @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Chelsea v Reading @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City @ The Hive
15:00 West Ham United v Everton @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 12 January 2020
12:00 Liverpool v Manchester United @ Prenton Park
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Chelsea v Bristol City @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Manchester City v Everton @ Academy Stadium
14:00 Reading v Birmingham City @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United @ The Hive
Sunday 19 January 2020
12:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur @ Leigh Sports Village
14:00 Arsenal v Chelsea @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Manchester City @ Solihull Moors FC
15:00 Bristol City v Liverpool @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Rush Green Stadium
19:00 Everton v Reading @ Walton Hall Park
Sunday 2 February 2020
12:00 Liverpool v Birmingham City @ Prenton Park
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Chelsea v West Ham United @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Manchester City v Arsenal @ Academy Stadium
14:00 Reading v Manchester United @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City @ The Hive
Sunday 9 February 2020
12:00 Manchester United v Chelsea @ Leigh Sports Village
12:30 Everton v Liverpool @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Solihull Moors FC
15:00 Bristol City v Reading @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City @ Rush Green Stadium
Wednesday 12 February 2020
19:00 Manchester City v Bristol City @ Academy Stadium
19:00 Chelsea v Birmingham City @ Kingsmeadow
19:30 Reading v West Ham United @ Adams Park
19:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton @ The Hive
19:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United @ People's Pension Stadium
Thursday 13 February 2020
19:00 Liverpool v Arsenal @ Prenton Park
Sunday 23 February 2020
12:30 Everton v Manchester United @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Arsenal v Reading @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Manchester City v Chelsea @ Academy Stadium
15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 22 March 2020
12:00 Manchester United v West Ham United @ Leigh Sports Village
14:00 Chelsea v Everton @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Liverpool v Manchester City @ Prenton Park
14:00 Reading v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Birmingham City @ The Hive
15:00 Bristol City v Arsenal @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Sunday 29 March 2020
12:00 Manchester United v Manchester City @ Leigh Sports Village
12:30 Everton v Birmingham City @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Bristol City @ People's Pension Stadium
14:00 Reading v Liverpool @ Adams Park
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea @ The Hive
15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal @ Rush Green Stadium
Sunday 5 April 2020
14:00 Arsenal v Manchester United @ Boreham Wood FC
14:00 Birmingham City v West Ham United @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Kingsmeadow
14:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur @ Prenton Park
14:00 Manchester City v Reading @ Academy Stadium
15:00 Bristol City v Everton @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Sunday 26 April 2020
12:00 Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Prenton Park
12:30 Everton v West Ham United @ Walton Hall Park
14:00 Birmingham City v Arsenal @ Solihull Moors FC
14:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Academy Stadium
14:00 Reading v Chelsea @ Adams Park
15:00 Bristol City v Manchester United @ Stoke Gifford Stadium
Saturday 16 May 2020
TBC Arsenal v Everton @ Boreham Wood FC
TBC Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City @ People's Pension Stadium
TBC Chelsea v Liverpool @ Kingsmeadow
TBC Manchester United v Birmingham City @ Leigh Sports Village
TBC Tottenham Hotspur v Reading @ The Hive
TBC West Ham United v Bristol City @ Rush Green Stadium