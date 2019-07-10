Barclays FA Women's Super League: Full 2019/20 Fixture List Released

The full Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture list for the 2019/20 season has now been released, after the first round of games were revealed earlier this month.

We already knew that Manchester United would open the season with a derby game against Manchester City - confirmed this week for the Etihad Stadium - and that Tottenham would begin their top flight existence by facing Chelsea - confirmed this week for Stamford Bridge.

But now we can look ahead to the whole season.

Games that stand out are reigning champions Arsenal's visit to Manchester United on Monday 16 September, and United hosting Liverpool a fortnight later. Chelsea and Arsenal will meet for the first time in mid-October, while the Gunners face Manchester City at the end of October.

17 November will see both Liverpool face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the campaign and Tottenham against Arsenal in the first ever WSL north London derby.

Starting on 7 September, the season will continue until Saturday 16 May.

Saturday 7 September 2019

15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United @ Etihad Stadium

Sunday 8 September 2019

12:30 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur @ Stamford Bridge

14:00 Birmingham City v Everton @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Liverpool v Reading @ Prenton Park

14.30 Arsenal v West Ham United @ Boreham Wood FC

15:00 Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

Sunday 15 September 2019

12.30 Everton v Bristol City @ Southport FC

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Reading v Manchester City @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool @ The Hive

15:00 West Ham United v Birmingham City @ Rush Green Stadium





Monday 16 September 2019

19:30 Manchester United v Arsenal @ Leigh Sports Village

Saturday 28 September 2019

12:00 Manchester United v Liverpool @ Leigh Sports Village





Sunday 29 September 2019

12:30 Everton v Manchester City @ Southport FC

14:00 Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Reading @ Solihull Moors FC

15:00 Bristol City v Chelsea @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur @ Rush Green Stadium

Saturday 12 October 2019

14:00 Manchester City v Birmingham City @ Academy Stadium





Sunday 13 October 2019

12:00 Liverpool v Bristol City @ Prenton Park

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Chelsea v Arsenal @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United @ The Hive

TBC Reading v Everton





Sunday 27 October 2019

12:00 Manchester United v Reading @ Leigh Sports Village

12:30 Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Southport FC

14:00 Arsenal v Manchester City @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Liverpool @ Solihull Moors FC

15:00 Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea @ Rush Green Stadium





Sunday 17 November 2019

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Chelsea v Manchester United @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Liverpool v Everton @ Prenton Park

14:00 Manchester City v West Ham United @ Academy Stadium

14:00 Reading v Bristol City @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal @ Tottenham Hotspur FC





Sunday 24 November 2019

12:00 Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Leigh Sports Village

12:30 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Arsenal v Liverpool @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Chelsea @ Solihull Moors FC

15:00 Bristol City v Manchester City @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Reading @ Rush Green Stadium

Sunday 1 December 2019

12.30 Everton v Chelsea @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Arsenal v Bristol City @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Reading @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Manchester City v Liverpool @ Academy Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United @ Rush Green Stadium

Sunday 8 December 2019

12:00 Manchester United v Everton @ Leigh Sports Village

14:00 Chelsea v Manchester City @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Liverpool v West Ham United @ Prenton Park

14:00 Reading v Arsenal @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion @ The Hive

15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

Sunday 15 December 2019

12:30 Everton v Arsenal @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Birmingham City v Manchester United @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Liverpool v Chelsea @ Prenton Park

14:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Academy Stadium

14:00 Reading v Tottenham Hotspur @ Adams Park

15:00 Bristol City v West Ham United @ Stoke Gifford Stadium





Sunday 5 January 2020

12:00 Manchester United v Bristol City @ Leigh Sports Village

14:00 Arsenal v Birmingham City @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Chelsea v Reading @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City @ The Hive

15:00 West Ham United v Everton @ Rush Green Stadium

Sunday 12 January 2020

12:00 Liverpool v Manchester United @ Prenton Park

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Chelsea v Bristol City @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Manchester City v Everton @ Academy Stadium

14:00 Reading v Birmingham City @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United @ The Hive





Sunday 19 January 2020

12:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur @ Leigh Sports Village

14:00 Arsenal v Chelsea @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Manchester City @ Solihull Moors FC

15:00 Bristol City v Liverpool @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Rush Green Stadium

19:00 Everton v Reading @ Walton Hall Park

Sunday 2 February 2020

12:00 Liverpool v Birmingham City @ Prenton Park

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Chelsea v West Ham United @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Manchester City v Arsenal @ Academy Stadium

14:00 Reading v Manchester United @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City @ The Hive

Sunday 9 February 2020

12:00 Manchester United v Chelsea @ Leigh Sports Village

12:30 Everton v Liverpool @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Solihull Moors FC

15:00 Bristol City v Reading @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City @ Rush Green Stadium





Wednesday 12 February 2020

19:00 Manchester City v Bristol City @ Academy Stadium

19:00 Chelsea v Birmingham City @ Kingsmeadow

19:30 Reading v West Ham United @ Adams Park

19:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton @ The Hive

19:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United @ People's Pension Stadium

Thursday 13 February 2020

19:00 Liverpool v Arsenal @ Prenton Park

Sunday 23 February 2020

12:30 Everton v Manchester United @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Arsenal v Reading @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Manchester City v Chelsea @ Academy Stadium

15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool @ Rush Green Stadium

Sunday 22 March 2020

12:00 Manchester United v West Ham United @ Leigh Sports Village

14:00 Chelsea v Everton @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Liverpool v Manchester City @ Prenton Park

14:00 Reading v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Birmingham City @ The Hive

15:00 Bristol City v Arsenal @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

Sunday 29 March 2020

12:00 Manchester United v Manchester City @ Leigh Sports Village

12:30 Everton v Birmingham City @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Bristol City @ People's Pension Stadium

14:00 Reading v Liverpool @ Adams Park

14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea @ The Hive

15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal @ Rush Green Stadium

Sunday 5 April 2020

14:00 Arsenal v Manchester United @ Boreham Wood FC

14:00 Birmingham City v West Ham United @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Kingsmeadow

14:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur @ Prenton Park

14:00 Manchester City v Reading @ Academy Stadium

15:00 Bristol City v Everton @ Stoke Gifford Stadium

Sunday 26 April 2020

12:00 Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion @ Prenton Park

12:30 Everton v West Ham United @ Walton Hall Park

14:00 Birmingham City v Arsenal @ Solihull Moors FC

14:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur @ Academy Stadium

14:00 Reading v Chelsea @ Adams Park

15:00 Bristol City v Manchester United @ Stoke Gifford Stadium





Saturday 16 May 2020

TBC Arsenal v Everton @ Boreham Wood FC

TBC Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City @ People's Pension Stadium

TBC Chelsea v Liverpool @ Kingsmeadow

TBC Manchester United v Birmingham City @ Leigh Sports Village

TBC Tottenham Hotspur v Reading @ The Hive

TBC West Ham United v Bristol City @ Rush Green Stadium