Everton Fantasy Football: Every Toffees Player's Price in 2019/20 Game Revealed

The Premier League season is still a number of weeks away, but all of the teams have now returned to pre-season training as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

That can only mean one thing - it's time to start thinking about Fantasy Football again.

Everton finished eighth last year, and will be hoping to push for the European places next season as Marco Silva enters his second season at the helm.

Check out the Fantasy Football prices for the Tof squad.

Goalkeepers

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (£5.5) - Following an outstanding 2018 World Cup with England, Pickford struggled to perform consistently last year. Poor errors away at Liverpool and Newcastle cost his team dearly, and he will have to cut out these mistakes if he is to develop into a world-class goalkeeper. Still a fine player though, who at 25 has plenty of time to learn from his mistakes.

Maarten Stekelenburg (£4.0) - Even when Pickford was going through his lowest moments last season, the England international was never going to be dropped in favour of Stekelenburg. The Dutch keeper is coming towards the end of his career and will struggle for opportunities again next season.

Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Lucas Digne (£6.0) - An inspired signing from Barcelona last summer. Scored four goals last season, including a couple of impressive long-range efforts, whilst also providing four assists. One of Everton's standout players, and would be a fine choice for any Fantasy Football side.

Seamus Coleman (£5.5) - Perhaps not the force that he once was down that right flank, but Coleman can still do a job. Everton's first-choice right-back was directly involved in four goals last season, so he could be in the running to make some Fantasy sides this year.

Michael Keane (£5.5) - A regular at the back for the side last year, Keane had a fairly consistent campaign, earning international recognition along the way. Given his relatively modest price, Keane is worth considering for managers eyeing a bargain.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Yerry Mina (£5.5) - The Colombian center-back had a season littered with fitness issues last year, preventing him from establishing himself as a regular for Everton. Will be pushing for a starting berth next season, but it is a concern that his injury problems could resurface.

Leighton Baines (£5.0) - Has been a fantastic servant to Everton for over a decade, but he made just six appearances in the top-flight last season. Clearly just a back-up option to Digne now so will only be on the bench again next year.

Midfielders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£8.0) - Has now been a Premier League player for eight years, and he remains a classy operator. 13 goals last year represented his best return in English football, and he also appeared in every league game, showing just how important he is to the side. An expensive option, but he may just be worth it.

Richarlison (£8.0) - After continuing to impress in the Copa America final for Brazil, Richarlison has proven he has bags of potential. Finished as joint-top scorer for the team last season alongside Sigurdsson, often chipping in with vital strikes. The 22-year-old will only get better from here.

Bernard (£6.5) - Everton fans will want more from Bernard next season. One goal and four assists was a modest return for the winger, who should be delivering more given his ability. Arrived with plenty of hype after impressing with Shakhtar Donetsk though, and could be worth a gamble now that he has fully settled in to English football.

Theo Walcott (£6.5) - Did net five goals from the wing last season, but fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign. Started just one of the last nine league games, and is unlikely to feature in too many squads for the upcoming season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Andre Gomes (£5.5) - Signed permanently from Barcelona this summer, and it looks as though Gomes will be one of the key players for Everton next year. Scored just once in the league last season though, and had a habit of picking up bookings, racking up seven in total. His importance to Everton on the pitch might not translate to Fantasy Football.

Tom Davies (£5.5) - Unable to get a run of games with the team last season, with Silva preferring the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Gomes instead. Failed to get his name on the scoresheet either. Not the player you are looking for at this stage.

Idrissa Gueye (£5.0) - Does some fine work in the middle of the park, but only provided two assists last year. May also be on his way out of Goodison Park this summer, as speculation surrounding his future continues.

Ademola Lookman (£5.0) - An exciting young prospect, but really struggled to break in to the starting line-up last year. Was almost exclusively handed cameo appearances off the bench as he remains some way behind Richarlison and Bernard in the pecking order.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Morgan Schneiderlin (£4.5) - Started the side's last four league games, but had a miserable campaign other than that in 2018/19. He's likely to only be on the fringes of the squad again next year, as his career continues to stutter following his troubled time at Manchester United.

James McCarthy (£4.5) - Once an ever-present in this Everton side, McCarthy rarely makes the squad anymore. Just one league appearance last summer after returning from injury, he could be departing Merseyside during this transfer window.

Forwards

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0) - Won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017, and showed glimpses of his potential last season. However, just six Premier League goals highlighted why Everton are linked with a move for a striker this summer, and he may find his opportunities limited next year if they get one.

Cenk Tosun (£6.0) - Has not been the signing that Everton hoped he would be. Largely restricted to the bench last season, and it would be a shock if he got much more game time next year.