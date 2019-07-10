Fabian Delph Subject of Everton Interest as Toffees Consider Swoop for Man City Midfielder

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

Everton are weighing up a potential move for Fabian Delph, with the Manchester City midfielder into the last year of his Etihad Stadium contract.

The Toffees are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who has not featured in Pep Guardiola's title-winning side since the Champions League first-leg knockout game against Tottenham at the beginning of April. 

City have since snapped up Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri for a fee of £62.5m, meaning Delph's chances of first-team football are likely to be limited even more next season.

Now, according to The Times, Everton are interested in taking him to Goodison Park, where they would look to partner up the England international with fellow new signing Andre Gomes.

Director of football Marcel Brands and manager Marco Silva are thought to be keen on adding further signings following spells of inconsistency last season, with James McCarthy and Muhamed Besic two players could be moved on.

Delph moved to Manchester City in controversial fashion in 2015, with his £8m move coming less than a week after the he pledged his future to Aston Villa.

He has since been something of a utility player for Guardiola, demonstrating his versatility by frequently filling in at left-back for the injured Benjamin Mendy. But Delph has struggled to cement his own regular position in the team, and he was limited to only 11 league appearances last season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Rumours of a move come as City attempt to build on a season that saw them emerge victorious in every domestic competition, but once again failing to challenge sufficiently in the Champions League. 

Delph may be heading for the exit door alongside German winger Leroy Sane, who 90min understands is open to a move to Bayern Munich.

