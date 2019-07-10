Mario Mandzukic Drawing Interest From Bundesliga Rivals as Juventus Seek €15m for Veteran Forward

July 10, 2019

Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund look set to fight it out over the signing of Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

Mandzukic, who has played for both Wolfsburg and Bayern - spending two seasons at both and notching a total of 68 goals and 26 assists - has been with I Bianconeri since 2015.

Despite his not-so-tender age of 33 and considerable attacking competition, the Croatian was still a major player in Turin last season, appearing in eight of their 10 Champions League games, with all but one coming from the start. 

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

However, according to various reports in the Italian media, the striker is available for poaching this summer, thanks to his veteran status as well as the influx of talent descending upon the Serie A champions.

And, as per a report from Sport Bild, his two biggest suitors are the German rivals, with FCB citing Mandzukic as the perfect backup foil for Robert Lewandowski and BVB eager to improve their precocious ranks with a wise head following the departure of Mats Hummels. 

Despite completing several deals as part of a defensive overhaul, including the purchase of World Cup winners Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Bayern are facing increased pressure to add to their dilapidated strikeforce after the loss of legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The Leroy Sane saga continues to roll on and, though the latest reports (a 90min exclusive) show the youngster is open to a move, with or without his arrival, other options are needed, and Mandzukic's versatility up front is seen as a major weapon. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, the fee required to pry the forward away from Italy will be €15m, and Dortmund will take their rivals all the way in the pursuit of the target.

