Steve Bruce Laughs Off Speculation Linking Him With Vacant Newcastle Job

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has laughed off reports linking him with a move to Newcastle, as the club continue their search for a replacement for Rafa Benitez. 

Following the departure of Benitez, whose contract expired at the end of June, the Magpies had been expected to expected to approach a high-profile name, with Jose Mourinho and Steven Gerrard touted as potential candidates. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, with both ruling themselves out of contention, Newcastle need to look elsewhere and Bruce, who has only been at Sheffield Wednesday since January, has emerged as the bookies favourite to take over.


The former Manchester United defender, who is a Newcastle supporter, has quashed talk that he will take over, though - telling Sheffield news outlet The Star that speculation that he might move to St James' Park is news to him.

"It's news to me. God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon. John Terry was favourite (for the job) yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before so who knows. 


"As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog!"

Should Bruce be handed the managerial post at Newcastle, the 58-year-old could expect a frosty welcome from the Geordie faithful given his previous role at rivals Sunderland. Bruce managed the Black Cats for two years, between 2009 and 2011.

Yet he has experience of managing local rivals, having been in charge of Birmingham from 2001-2007, before taking up the same role at Aston Villa in 2016.

