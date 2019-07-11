4 Positions Norwich City Need to Strengthen to Beat the Drop Next Season

Norwich City surpassed all expectations last season by topping the Championship as runaway champions while playing an attractive style of football. Manager Daniel Farke has been lauded for his faith in the club's youth system, turning to their academy after the sale of James Maddison to Leicester at the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.

Despite last season's dominance, Farke will be keen to strengthen his side ahead of the challenging Premier League campaign that awaits the Canaries, and experience is key in any relegation battle.

The Norwich manager has already identified and filled a potential gap in the squad at Carrow Road, bringing in Schalke shot-stopper Ralf Fährmann on a season-long loan.

That's not the only cause for concern for the German, however. Here are four positions that Norwich may look to strengthen during the summer transfer window.

Centre Back

Norwich pulled off a major coup by tying down highly sought-after defender Ben Godfrey to a new long-term contract at the end of June. His defensive partner Christoph Zimmermann also put pen to paper, signing a new deal earlier this week, but the German giant picked up an injury which could force him to miss the start of the Premier League season.

Daniel Farke may look to bring in a centre-back to add some leadership and experience to his backline, while encouraging the development of his two current regulars.

Suggested options:

Free agent Gary Cahill could be the perfect addition to the Norwich squad, cost-efficient and with a level of Premier League experience that is hard to come by. Another alternative, albeit more expensive, is West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazy, who is keen for a return to the top flight. Christopher Schindler could be a possible recruitment following Huddersfield's relegation last season.

Centre Midfield

Norwich's style served them well in the Championship last year, but failure to adapt to the demands of the Premier League can be fatal, as Fulham proved during their dismal campaign. Farke will be looking to bolster their midfield, and provide more cover in front of his backline against sterner opposition.

Tom Trybull and Kenny Mclean fulfilled their duties manfully during their successful Championship season, but the Premier League is a gruelling and daunting prospect for any newly-promoted side, and an extra touch of class and control is needed in a top-flight engine room.

Suggested options:

A perfect fit for Norwich's style and determination in the centre of the park is Huddersfield talisman Aaron Mooy, who is also reportedly keen for a move back to the Premier League. Ex-Norwich midfielder Leroy Fer is available on a free transfer, and would be a cheap alternative for the Canaries, while recently released powerhouse Mohamed Diamé could provide the steel and drive to help Daniel Starke's men beat the drop.

Attacking Midfield

The Canaries scored a staggering 93 league goals last season, nicely spread around the team with an abundance of attacking options. Farke will be keen to bring in an alternative going forward however, to keep up with the demands of the Premier League.

Patrick Roberts has already made a loan move to Carrow Road from Manchester City, to provide a pacy wide option for Farke, but another central attacking alternative will be the key to unlocking defences in key games for the upcoming season.

Suggested options:

Brentford attacker Said Benrahma could be an excellent signing and can play in a variety of positions across the forward line. Norwich may look towards a loan move for Chelsea starlet Mason Mount, but the Blues' transfer ban makes this less likely. Another former Derby loanee Harry Wilson could provide a real creative option for Farke, if Liverpool are willing to part with the Welshman. Blackburn attacker Bradley Dack looks destined to make the leap to the Premier League, and he could be a great addition to the Norwich squad.

Striker

This may come as a surprise to some, given Norwich boasted the Championship top scorer in the 2018/19 campaign. Teemu Pukki bagged 29 league goals and was the key to Norwich's promotion push, scoring vital goals along the way. Putting all their eggs in one basket may not be the wisest move, however.

By his own standards, Pukki's goal return was inexplicable, and Farke will be wary that the Finnish striker may fail to replicate this form against much meaner defences. Josip Drmić has arrived at Carrow Road in an attempt to add competition for Pukki, but a proven Premier League scorer may help Pukki to find his feet, while also providing Norwich with a valuable alternative.

Suggested options:

Following his release from Burnley, Peter Crouch could provide an aerial option like no other in the division, along with a wealth of experience. Danny Welbeck is also a free agent, attracting interest from a list of Premier League sides, and could be a valuable asset off the bench for Farke. Brentford striker Neal Maupay has attracted Premier League attention, and his pace could be a healthy addition to Farke's side. If Norwich are willing to take a risk, bad-boy Mario Balotelli is now available following his split from Marseille. Surely not though?