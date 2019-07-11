Barcelona Poised to Activate Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid Release Clause

Barcelona are preparing to activate Antoine Griezmann's €120m release clause on Friday before officially announcing his signing from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann's situation has remained unclear for some time, as his seemingly inevitable move to Barcelona has been put on hold while all of the relevant parties struggled to come to an agreement.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Now, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, it appears that the ongoing saga is finally set to come to a close as Barcelona are resigned to paying the 28-year-old's €120m release clause, allowing him to finally leave Atletico.

However, the official confirmation of the deal will be delayed until La Liga are able to provide validation for the procedure.

If everything is in order then Griezmann is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Blaugrana, keeping him at the club until 2024.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It had previously been reported that Griezmann was willing to pay for his own release clause in order to force through the move to Barca, but that doesn't appear to be necessary any longer.

Should the deal go ahead without a hitch, then Greizmann will be officially unveiled as Barcelona player at some point in July. The only issue is that, as reported by Marca, the Frenchman won't be shown off in front of the public at the Nou Camp.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The pitch at the Nou Camp is currently being renovated which means that there is no possibility of Griezmann being presented there.

The nearby Mini Estadi has been used to unveil players in the past, but this option is ruled out as well because there is currently a Cirque du Soleil show taking place at the venue.