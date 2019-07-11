James Rodriguez 'Stopped' Talks With Napoli as Varying Reports Emerge Over Atletico Interest

Colombia international James Rodríguez has apparently 'stopped' negotiations over a summer move to Napoli, with conflicting reports now emerging over a potential move to Atlético Madrid.





The 27-year-old is one of the players who have been put up for sale by Real Madrid ahead of the new season, having failed to secure a permanent move to Bayern Munich following a two-year loan spell in Bavaria.





It's been widely reported that Rodríguez would be bought by Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career, but journalist Hugo Condés claims that the Colombian turned his back on a move to the Stadio San Paolo.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"James wants to play in Madrid and he is excited about the challenge of Atlético de Madrid," Condés told El Transistor. "He has stopped negotiations with Naples.





"It is an operation that will take time because Real Madrid does not like the fact that their destination is the 'rojiblanco' team."





It's not the first time that Rodríguez has been linked with a move to Atlético as he is claimed to favour staying in Madrid, but other reports insist that nothing has changed and that the Colombian wants to link up with Ancelotti in Naples.





In fact, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca) claim that Rodríguez 'only' wants to join Napoli this summer and he's even called the Italian head coach to force through a move.





Recent comments from Ancelotti would suggest that talks are still going ahead, while club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has also weighed in on their continued pursuit of Rodríguez ahead of the new season.

"James is the footballer who, after Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, is considered one of the best," De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport.

"Ancelotti likes him very much, and James wants a move to Napoli, but we are waiting for a more reasonable demand from Real [Madrid]. They have high demands in our opinion."

De Laurentiis also explained that their pursuit of Valencia forward Rodrigo is a no-goer after talks with the player, but he has hyped up a move for Fenerbahçe's teenage midfielder Elif Elmas.