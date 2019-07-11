Tottenham 'in Contact' With Brazil Captain Dani Alves Over Free Transfer

By 90Min
July 11, 2019

Brazilian captain Dani Alves has been sensationally linked with a move to Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur as the right back seeks his next challenge.

Alves lifted the Copa America on home soil with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final this month, but has been without a club since his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Not content to wind down his career in America, the Far East or even his native Brazil, Globoesporte insist that 36-year-old Alves has travelled back to Europe to hear offers from clubs.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

The report adds the former Barcelona star wants a contract of at least two years as he eyes a sendoff at the World Cup in 2022. 

While Globoesporte reference Manchester City's previous interest in Alves, journalist Ducan Castles has thrown Spurs into the mix.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles claimed that, "there’s been contact with Tottenham Hotspur about the possibility of Dani moving there".


The transfer may seem strange for Tottenham and Daniel Levy, whose strategy has been to bring in younger less contractually expensive talents that will both help the club for a substantial length of time.

Brazil's Copa America win gave Alves his 40th career trophy, supposedly more than any other player in the game today. The first of this gigantic trophy haul came back in 2006 during his spell at Sevilla as they won the UEFA Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message