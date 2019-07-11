Tottenham 'in Contact' With Brazil Captain Dani Alves Over Free Transfer

Brazilian captain Dani Alves has been sensationally linked with a move to Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur as the right back seeks his next challenge.

Alves lifted the Copa America on home soil with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final this month, but has been without a club since his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Not content to wind down his career in America, the Far East or even his native Brazil, Globoesporte insist that 36-year-old Alves has travelled back to Europe to hear offers from clubs.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

The report adds the former Barcelona star wants a contract of at least two years as he eyes a sendoff at the World Cup in 2022.

While Globoesporte reference Manchester City's previous interest in Alves, journalist Ducan Castles has thrown Spurs into the mix.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles claimed that, "there’s been contact with Tottenham Hotspur about the possibility of Dani moving there".





The transfer may seem strange for Tottenham and Daniel Levy, whose strategy has been to bring in younger less contractually expensive talents that will both help the club for a substantial length of time.

Brazil's Copa America win gave Alves his 40th career trophy, supposedly more than any other player in the game today. The first of this gigantic trophy haul came back in 2006 during his spell at Sevilla as they won the UEFA Cup.