FIFA 20: Every Barcelona Player's Ultimate Team Rating Predicted

With the start of the 2019/20 season barely a month away, the release of FIFA 20 beckons.

Barcelona endured a good season last time out, winning La Liga but missing out on the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Given how the players performed last season, here's how they could be rated next time out.

Marc Andre ter Stegen



Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Barcelona's starting keeper Ter Stegen had another good season in goal for the La Liga giants.

In the 35 appearances he made in La Liga he only conceded 32 goals and kept 16 clean sheets, helping Barca on their way to another top flight title.

Neto

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85





Not a bad goalie to have in reserve for when/if Ter Stegen gets injured, eh?





The Brazilian enjoyed a fine season with Valencia, earning a move to Camp Nou off the back of some great performances, and can expect a slight increase in rating.

Samuel Umtiti

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86

Following his World Cup triumph with France, Umtiti had a disappointing season riddled with injury.

Umtiti only made 13 appearances in La Liga and has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona, so it seems likely that his FIFA rating will decrease.

Gerard Pique

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88

Pique had a very good season as Barcelona's first choice centre back as he re-established himself as one of the world's best defenders.

After 47 appearances in all competitions, five goals and a La Liga title, Pique is worthy of an upgrade for the new season.

Carles Alena

Position: Central Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 75

Was trusted more and more by Valverde as the season went on and looks set for another year of progression during the 2019/20 term.

It's not a card to set the world on fire, but he could just sneak into the gold rankings.

Philippe Coutinho

Position: Winger/Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86

Coutinho had a disappointing season with Barcelona and looks nothing like the player he was when he signed from Liverpool for £142m.

His return of only 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances means it's likely his rating will drop by two points.

Malcom

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81





Malcom endured a poor debut season for Barcelona, failing to make an impression under Valverde. After signing for £40m from Bordeaux many people were expecting big things from the Brazilian wonderkid, but he failed to deliver.

After 15 appearances and just one goal in La Liga, we can expect Malcom to drop down a couple of ratings.

Arthur

Position: Central Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

After signing from Gremio last summer Arthur took to life well in Barcelona. The promising midfielder cemented a regular starting place, appearing 44 times.





Arthur impressed with his short intricate passing style, with some likening him to Barcelona legend Xavi. An increase in rating looks likely after a successful first season at Camp Nou.

Arturo Vidal

Position: Central Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85

Vidal was one of the many new signings introduced by Barcelona for the 2018/19 season and he made a solid impact, imposing himself as a strong figure in Barcelona's midfield.

Vidal had a good season, featuring 53 times, recording three goals and seven assists.

Sergio Busquets

Position: Central Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 89

Busquets has been one of the best performers for this Barca side over the last few years. His understanding of the game helps Barcelona function at the highest level and he is the outlet between defence and attack.

Busquets had a great first half of the season and received a winter upgrade on his card, so we can expect his rating to stay the same as his latest update.

Ousmane Dembele

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

The French winger had a good season for Barcelona which saw him earn a winter upgrade, increasing his rating from 82 to 84.

With 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions we can expect Dembele to have the same rating as his winter upgrade when the game comes out.

Luis Suarez

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 91

The Uruguayan striker continued to score goals this year, just like he has every season for what seems like an eternity. Suarez is essential to Barcelona's attack and he showed that again this year.

With 21 goals and six assists in 33 appearances in La Liga last season, Suarez can expect to have the same rating.

Lionel Messi

Position: Centre Forward

FIFA 19 Rating: 94

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 95

The five time Ballon d'Or winner contributed 51 goals and 22 assists in only 50 games. Messi was the main reason why Barca retained the La Liga title, putting in plenty of match winning performances.

Messi is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or so we can expect a slight increase in rating.

Clement Lenglet

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

Lenglet's first season at Barcelona was successful as he played 45 times in all competitions and asserted himself in Valverde's first choice centre back pairing alongside Pique.

As Lenglet has established himself as a top class centre back we can expect to see his rating increase by two points.

Frenkie de Jong

Position: Central Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84

The Dutch central midfielder had a wonderful breakthrough season, helping Ajax to the Eredivisie title along with the domestic cup.

De Jong signed for Barcelona for £75m and his rating is expected to gain a huge increase due to the sublime season he just had with Ajax.

Ivan Rakitic

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 86

Rakitic remained very important in the Barcelona midfield, playing 54 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting ten.

However, a slight decrease in his rating is very much a possibility.

Nelson Semedo

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81

The quick full back made 46 appearances for Barcelona, but shared much of the game time with Sergi Roberto at right back.

We can expect a slight increase in rating.

Sergi Roberto

Position: Right Back/Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 84

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83

Roberto appeared in a lot of games last season, playing at right back or in central midfield. Due to his versatility, he has proved to be an important player for Barca.

Roberto appeared 23 times in La Liga and his versatility proved to be useful. Despite this we can expect a slight downgrade.

Jordi Alba

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87

Alba is a lightning quick left back and showed his class again last season.

He showed his attacking threat frequently, overlapping wingers and registering an almighty 17 assists in 51 games.

Antoine Griezmann

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88





Hold your horses on this one. It looks for all the world that Griezmann will be a Barcelona player next season, although Atletico Madrid seem to be disputing the transfer fee.

However, just taking FIFA into account, a disappointing season for Atleti and Griezmann should result in a downgrade for Barca's new signing.