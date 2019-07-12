Senegal vs Tunisia Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Senegal face Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations semi-finals, as they look to reach their first AFCON final since 2002.

The Lions of Teranga are the favourites to win the tournament, having conceded just one goal in five games.



Tunisia, on the other hand, have been less impressive, but did thump Madagascar 3-0 in the quarter finals.





Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 14 July What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? 30 June Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eurosport Referee? TBC

Team News

Senegal have no fresh injury or suspension concerns and are expected to name an unchanged line up, with the only selection dilemma for coach Aliou Cisse being whether to play Keita Balde or Ismaila Sarr on the wing.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked up an injury in the tournament opener against Tunisia, and remains out of contention.



Tunisia, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad to select from, after Wahbi Khazri recovered from a thigh problem to play in the quarter-finals.

Predicted Lineups

Senegal Gomis; Gassama, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Sabaly; Saivet, Ndiaye, Gueye; Mane, Niang, Keita. Tunisia Hassen; Kechrida, Bronn, Meriah, Haddadi; Chaalali, Skhiri, Sassi; Khazri, Khenissi, Msakni.

Head to Head Record

In all competitions, Tunisia have won nine times against Senegal, drawing seven and losing four, making them historically the better side in clashes between the two.



Their most recent match up, however, saw Senegal come out as the victors - a 2017 African Cup of Nations tie, which the Lions of Teranga won 2-0.

Recent Form

Senegal have been on fire this tournament, winning four games out of five and keeping clean sheets in all of those victories.

Their only blip was a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in the group stage; a defeat which meant they finished second in their group.



Tunisia, on the other hand, have stumbled their way into the semis, drawing all three group stage games and their last 16 tie with Ghana, which they subsequently won on penalties.





A comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of minnows Madagascar followed, but nevertheless, Tunisia have been less convincing than their opponents in this tournament.





Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:





Senegal Tunisia Senegal 1-0 Benin (10/07) Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia (11/07) Uganda 0-1 Senegal (5/07) Ghana 1-1 Tunisia (08/07) Kenya 0-3 Senegal (1/7) Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia (02/07) Senegal 0-1 Algeria (27/06) Tunisia 1-1 Mali (28/06) Senegal 2-0 Tanzania (23/06) Tunisia 1-1 Angola (24/06)

Prediction





Tunisia are likely to be strong and compact, attempting to stay in the game for as long as possible and frustrate Senegal, who have the more talented players.



However, Senegal have come across opponents playing in this manner throughout tournament, and found a way past every single one of them.





Three of their five matches have been 0-0 at half-time, with five of their seven goals coming in the second half, so don't be surprised if Senegal secure the victory after the break.





Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Tunisia

