Transfer Rumours: Roma to Reject Alderweireld, Everton to Man Utd, Arsenal Want Cedric & More

Brace yourself, there's a storm coming. A transfer storm.

Clubs around the world have all been bitten by the transfer bug this summer, with deals popping up faster than Danny Drinkwater's career turned into a nightmare. For the record, that's pretty fast.

Here are another seven stories for you to sink your teeth into.

Aston Villa Ready Moves for Bjorn Engels & Trezeguet as Premier League Preparations Continue

Rarely does a newly promoted side survive in the Premier League without significant investment, and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith clearly knows that. Having already signed seven new players, Smith is on the lookout for more.





The next man on his wish list, according to the Daily Mail, is Stade Reims centre-back Bjorn Engels, who enjoyed an impressive debut season in Ligue 1. Villa have already signed Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause, but Smith seemingly will not rest until Villa Park is overflowing with defenders.

Fanatik also add that Villa have lodged an €11m bid for Kasimpasa winger Trezeguet, who managed nine goals and ten assists last season. The Turkish side want €15m but, given it is Trezeguet's dream to play in England, the two sides are expected to meet in the middle at around €13m. Everyone loves a good compromise.

Adrien Silva Admits Desire to Leave Leicester & Return to Monaco

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Adrien Silva's time with Leicester City has been a complete disaster. After being unable to play for six months as a result of the Foxes registering him 14 seconds too late, it then transpired that they barely even wanted him, so he was eventually sent out on loan to Monaco in exchange for Youri Tielemans.

With the young Belgian sealing a permanent move to King Power Stadium this summer, Silva told France Football that his 'priority' was to earn his own permanent move in the opposite direction.

This signing may have been a disaster for both Silva and Leicester, but it did ultimately bring them to Tielemans, so it's not all bad.

Ricardo Quaresma Snubs Wolves Move to Continue Career With Besiktas

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

In recent years, Wolverhampton Wanderers have adopted the 'Sign Every Portuguese Player in the World' strategy, and it's safe to say that they are committing to it again this summer.

Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma looks to be the latest man in their sights, but Fanatik state that the 35-year-old has rejected the chance to move to the Premier League, instead preferring to see out his contract in Turkey.

Wolves shouldn't worry. After all. there are millions of other Portuguese people to consider.

Wolves to Rival Newcastle in Pursuit of Hoffenheim Star Joelinton

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

What's that? Wolves want to sign someone who isn't Portuguese?

Kicker claim that they are incredibly keen on Hoffenheim starlet Joelinton, who managed an impressive 11 goals and nine assists last season. The 22-year-old has previously been linked with a £40m move to Newcastle United, but the Magpies have been forced to put their transfer dealings on hold whilst they search for a new manager.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Newcastle this summer, and missing out on one of their top transfer targets would certainly not sit too well with most supporters.

Arsenal to Battle PSG & Monaco for Southampton Defender Cedric Soares



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Is there anyone who hasn't been linked to Arsenal this summer? It looks like Unai Emery is going to have his work cut out for him if he is to stretch out that £45m budget over his 1,000 transfer targets...

The next player tipped to head to the Emirates Stadium is Southampton's Cedric Soares, who is back on the market after Inter opted not to sign him permanently after his loan spell. Diario de Noticias state that the Gunners are set to compete with Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco for the Portugal international's signature.

He has one year remaining on his deal with the Saints, which will surely have Emery's bargain senses tingling.

Man Utd 'Send Scouts' to Watch Brazil Star Everton

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

It has been a busy few months for Gremio winger Everton. He impressed for his club, forced his way into Brazil's Copa America winning side, and now could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Brazilian journalist Farid Germano took to Twitter to claim that Manchester United sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old, who returned from international duty to score in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bahia. Germano also added that both Bayern Munich & AC Milan are keen on Everton, so could we be in for a bidding war?

Well, maybe not. It's worth noting that Germano doesn't exactly have the best reputation amongst Gremio fans, so United fans better get crossing their fingers that this one turns out to be true.

Roma to Reject Toby Alderweireld Deal Amid Concerns Over Contract Demands

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

One day, the Toby Alderweireld transfer saga will be over. Unfortunately, that day doesn't look to be coming anytime soon.

Gianluca Di Marzio states that Roma, who are incredibly keen on the Tottenham Hotspur man, aren't prepared to pay his £25m release clause immediately, and they also have concerns over his wage demands. Instead, they appear set to strike a loan deal for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini.

Calciomercato add that Roma had tried to negotiate a discount on Alderweireld's transfer fee, with the player himself eager to make the move. However, it looks like Spurs weren't happy with such a proposal, and this story is nowhere near its end. Yay.