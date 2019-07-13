Alex Iwobi Opens Up on AFCON Dreams as Nigeria Approach Crucial Semi-Final

By 90Min
July 13, 2019

Alex Iwobi has insisted that the current crop of Nigeria stars can make their nation proud as they gear up for their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal showdown with Algeria on Sunday. 

The Super Eagles are eyeing their fourth crown in Africa's showpiece tournament. With some of the big teams, including Morocco and hosts Egypt, already eliminated; things have really opened up for this talented young Nigeria side to win the country's first title since 2013. 

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Speaking to the tournament's website, Iwobi appeared to have his eyes set on glory ahead of Nigeria's huge match in Cairo on Sunday night. 

"The competition is very good from the technical aspect and we saw many surprises as the premature exit of big guns like Egypt and Morocco," he said. "For us we have great confidence in ourselves to go till the very end and I believe we can make a great feat for ourselves and our country.

"For long time now I’ve been dreaming of winning this very important title with my team. I hope we can achieve this year’s edition and even if we didn’t do that this time we can achieve more in the future because we are a young team that includes many talents who have a brilliant future. I’m positive we can do something great together in the coming years."

The Arsenal midfielder will have his eyes on some silverware with his country after enduring a painful Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in May. He has previously spoken of his desire to emulate his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, and win the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria. 

Iwobi has been one of the stand out players for Nigeria in this year's AFCON. The 23-year-old scored the vital goal in the round of 16 victory over Cameroon and has featured in all but one of his side's games throughout the tournament.

