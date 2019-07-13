Antoine Griezmann Speaks on Barcelona Move for the First Time (With Bizarre Train Metaphor)

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann has insisted that he will bring 'determination and commitment' to the Camp Nou to help uphold the club's status as one of European football's heavyweight sides.

The 28-year-old have been linked with a move to Catalonia for a number of years but only signed on the dotted line on Friday, with Barcelona waiting for Griezmann's €200m release clause to be slashed later in the summer window.

Shortly after his announcement, Barcelona shared a welcome video where Griezmann touched on his long-awaited move to the club, as well as what it means for him to wear the Blaugrana's famous colours.

"When I was a boy, my dad taught me that trains don’t come around just once," Griezmann said. "Now it’s time to take on the challenge of a new destination. Finally, our paths cross. I’ll defend the Barça colours with all my determination and commitment. It’s our time. This is our path."

Griezmann has spent the last 14 years working up through the ranks in Spain, initially making a name for himself at Real Sociedad alongside former Arsenal winger Carlos Vela.

Atlético Madrid came calling in 2014 and snapped up Griezmann in a €54m deal, with the France international going on to make 257 appearances for the club across all competitions.

During his five-year spell in the Spanish capital, Griezmann was directly involved in 183 goals while he also won major honours for club and country.

It's unknown where Griezmann will slot in exactly now he's joined Barcelona, but the 28-year-old can either replace Luis Suárez through the middle or return to a wide forward position - where he played at Sociedad - on the left side of their attack.