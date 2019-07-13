Liverpool's Andy Robertson Undergoes Minor Procedure Ahead of New Season

Andy Roberton will travel to the United States to join Liverpool's pre-season tour following a minor procedure on his hand.

According to Liverpool's official website, the procedure came after the Scotland international picked up an infection, with the club's medical team now monitoring his rehabilitation from the surgery. The infection prevented the left-back from participating in some tests and drills but he is now believed to be on the mend.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He will join up with the rest in the squad Liverpool attempt to pick up on last season's Champions League win against Tottenham. The tour will consist of games against Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP at the Notre Dame Stadium, Fenway Park and the Yankee Stadium respectively.

Following their pre-season fixtures, Liverpool kick off the new Premier League season against newly-promoted Norwich on the second Friday in August – the last match between the pair finishing 5-4 to the Reds.

Robertson's fitness is perhaps an even more important issue this season following the release of his understudy Alberto Moreno.

There have been rumours of the Reds swooping for a new left-back to replace Moreno this summer and, while that remains very much on the cards, it's unlikely to be Real Betis' Junior Firpo. The Betis youth product has been valued at around €50m by the Andalusian club, far more than Liverpool would be happy paying for a player arriving to be a backup.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Far more likely for the reigning European champions is bringing in some cheaper prospects and reliable but unspectacular backup players for more modest fees, as they look to compete on a number of levels in the coming 12 months.