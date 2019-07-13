Napoli Close in on €15m Deal for Teenage Fenerbahce Midfielder Eljif Elmas

Napoli are close to completing the signing of Fenerbahce youngster Eljif Elmas, with an agreement likely to be finalised in the coming days, according to a report.

Elmas has been linked with a number of Serie A clubs this window including the likes of AC Milan and Inter, but it seems that the Naples club have stolen a march for the 19-year-old.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli will have to pay a fee of around €15m for the Macedonia international - which will include add-ons.

Elmas burst onto the scene last season playing in a central midfield role, making 40 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

He also already has two goals in 11 caps for his national team, an impressive achievement for such a young player.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Fenerbahce had wanted around €20m for the midfielder, but due to the financial problems, they are being forced to sell some of their key players for lower fees than they initially anticipated.

Napoli are looking to bolster their ranks this summer in order to cut the gap with Juventus. They have already completed the signings of Kostas Manolas from Roma for a fee of around £32m and Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Empoli for £6m, while Alex Meret and David Ospina have signed permanent deals.